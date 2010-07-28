BEMIDJI -- Moorhead washed out the Bemidji High School girls soccer team on Thursday, good for a rainy 5-0 shutout over the Lumberjacks at Bemidji Middle School.

The Spuds (4-3) struck with a pair of goals late in the first half, opening the scoring in the 30th minute before adding another in the 38th.

Moorhead then buried BHS (4-2-1) early in the second half with goals in the 43rd and 46th minutes to make for a 4-0 game. Bemidji conceded a final goal midway through the second half for the 5-0 final.

The Jacks managed four shots on goal against their Class AA foes.

In net for BHS, Abby Kieson made six saves in the first half. Anna Garrigan stopped two shots in the second half.

Bemidji will look to turn things around at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, when it hosts Crookston at Bemidji Middle School.

Moorhead 5, Bemidji 0

MHS 2 3 -- 5

BHS 0 0 -- 0