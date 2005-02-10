BEMIDJI -- After a dominant start and nothing to show for it, Lindsey Hildenbrand had had enough.

“Towards the end (of the first half), we were like, ‘We need to score. We can’t be tied, we can’t lose this game,’” Hildenbrand said. “… We weren’t playing with our normal intensity. But once we finally started finding through balls, finding the open space, then it worked better.”

Hildenbrand scored late in the opening half to jumpstart the Bemidji High School girls soccer team on Saturday, leading to an ultimate 5-0 win over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at Bemidji Middle School.

“Finally they turned it on in the second half,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “It looked like they just wanted to pass the ball around and not get scored on in the first half. They got hungry in the second half, and it showed on the scoreboard finally.”

The Lumberjacks (4-1-1) dominated possession in the opening 40 minutes, but they couldn’t break through with a goal -- or even many quality shots on net. But with a scoreless halftime on the horizon, Hildenbrand made a long charge toward goal and finally snuck a ball past the keeper while holding off a challenge in the 38th minute.

“I think that goal was a message that it’s fine to take the ball up, take on some (challengers) and take a shot,” Larsen said. “There’s nothing wrong with being a little bit selfish so your team gets that point.”

The goal was a boost for Bemidji right out of halftime.

Hildenbrand added another tally in the 45th minute off Emma Dean’s lead pass into the box. And Hildenbrand then connected with Lexi Paquette on a cutback and a cross, giving Paquette a wide-open net for a 3-0 advantage by the 48th minute.

“We just need to come into the game like we did the second half: Come with intensity, like we want to win,” Hildenbrand said. “That’s what we’ve been struggling with the past couple games. We start off slow, and we need to start off fast.”

BHS didn’t stop there. Ada Lee found the scoresheet for the first time in her career, chesting a ball into the net when Peyton Oelrich swung in a cross from outside the 18-yard box along the goal line.

And Emma Stanoch put the match on ice with a 75th-minute strike, tucking a shot into the corner off Sam Hansen’s seeing-eye feed that split the defense and waited for Stanoch to run it down.

“It was great to see some people score that don’t score as often,” Larsen said. “They all work hard in practice, no matter how many minutes they get, so it is very nice to see that reward.”

Hildenbrand echoed the notion that a widespread attack will make the Jacks more dangerous as a whole.

“When new people finish, then there’s new opportunities, there’s more people who (pose a threat),” she said. “It opens up a lot more chances than having just two specific people or something like that.”

In net for Bemidji, Abby Kieson made one save in the first half, while Anna Garrigan wasn’t tested by a shot on goal in the second half. Juliana Undseth had nine saves for the Comets (2-3) over the first 65 minutes, and in relief, Emma Marfell tallied three saves.

Though Saturday’s decision won’t go down as the cleanest of victories, BHS believes it can build off its stronger second-half showing.

“In the second half, we did a lot better of getting chances,” Hildenbrand said. “We had quite a few. Not all of them went in, but we had quite a few more. People just wanted to play, wanted to win even more.”

The Lumberjacks’ next test will come at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, when it hosts Crookston at BMS.

Bemidji 5, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0

HLA 0 0 -- 0

BHS 1 4 -- 5

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Morin) 38’.

Second half -- 2, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Dean) 45’; 3, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Hildenbrand) 48’; 4, BHS GOAL, Lee (Oelrich) 65’; 5, BHS GOAL, Stanoch (Hansen) 75’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 1, Garrigan (BHS) 0; Undseth (HLA) 9, Marfell (HLA) 3.