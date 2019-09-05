BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team opened the 2019 season by extending its regular-season home winning streak to 11 matches Thursday night at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Beavers stretched the streak into its third season by clinching a 2-1 comeback win in a nonconference match against Winona State.

The last time BSU failed to win at home was Oct. 15, 2017, in a 1-1 draw to Augustana. The Beavers are unbeaten in their last 21 home matches dating back to Oct. 2, 2016, when they lost 1-0 to Concordia-St. Paul.

Thursday’s match remained scoreless through halftime. Soon after the intermission, Camryn Cadiz put the Warriors (0-1) on top in the 48th minute.

BSU (1-0) needed barely two minutes to respond with an equalizer off the foot of Emily Kos in the 51st minute.

Melanie Peltier netted the game-winning goal in the 66th minute as the Beavers held off WSU the rest of the way.

Emma Riedi started the game at goalkeeper for Bemidji State, finishing with two saves. Alyssa Stumbaugh played the final 45 minutes and recorded four saves to earn the win.

Yanel Ortiz made three saves while conceding two goals in the loss for Winona State.

The Warriors held the edge in shots (11-9) and shots on goal (7-5) for the contest.

The Beavers will travel to Mankato next weekend for a pair of marquee matches against Division II’s top-ranked team in Grand Valley State on Sept. 13, and No. 7 Central Missouri on Sept. 15.