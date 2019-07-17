Cloquet/Carlton sophomore Katie Turner scored in the 10th minute of Thursday’s meeting, which served as the game-winning goal of an eventual 2-0 Cloquet win at Bemidji Middle School.

“We were our own enemies in this. We came out slow. Really, I’d put it more on us than them for not (scoring),” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “They’re a good team. They had good center mids, they had quick players. But, really, our mistakes are what cost us.”

Losing the shutout streak was inevitable, Larsen said, but he hopes his team can now move on from it.

“It’s almost something you can get off your chest and not have that nervous tension based off that anymore. It’s probably just something we need: to get scored on and realize we’re not invincible. We do have to give everything on defense and in the middle and pressure up at the top.”

Turner’s goal came after Bemidji keeper Abby Kieson charged a slow bouncer into the box. Turner beat her to the ball, and she got around Kieson to find the back of the net.

Lindsey Hildenbrand almost had the answer, having just Cloquet keeper Gracie Meagher standing in the way of an equalizer. However, Meagher stuffed the breakaway with the smallest of deflections, and Hildenbrand’s try trickled just wide of the post.

Kiana Bender struck with a top-corner goal in the 20th minute, sinking BHS into a 2-0 deficit by the time it settled into the match.

“We learn from this game where, if we don’t come out strong, that can happen,” Larsen said. “We don’t want to have to battle back. Hopefully we all come out of this thinking that we have to go with everything from the start.”

More confusion than chemistry clouded the home Lumberjacks for much of the first half. Though BHS briefly showed a good push for a goal after halftime, the breakthrough never came in the 2-0 defeat.

Kieson and Anna Garrigan each made one save for BHS, while Meagher stopped four shots for Cloquet.

Bemidji will turn around to host Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, back at BMS.

Cloquet/Carlton 2, Bemidji 0

CC 2 0 -- 2

BHS 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, CC GOAL, Turner (unassisted) 10’; 2, CC GOAL, Bender (Biebl).

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 1, Garrigan (BHS) 1, Meagher (CC) 4.