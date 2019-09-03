Senior Ethan Mock had a hand in four of the team’s goals. The striker bagged a hat trick, all three goals coming in the final 40 minutes, while assisting on another.

Senior Aidan Helwig also recorded a multi-goal game as he buried a pair of goals. Seniors Ben Hess, Nik Kivi and Logan Mitchell each struck for one goal on the evening.

“We were real happy to see the ball moving around the field as well as it did,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “A lot of two-touch and one-touch passing. Several of the goals were in tight against their defensive line, and so there’s not a lot of space for us to play into, not a lot of space for us to attack, and not a lot of room for mistakes. And we played, in the second half especially, real well in that tight space.”

Kivi opened the scoring in the sixth minute before a BHS corner kick pinballed through traffic and off a Thunderhawks (1-3-1) defender, resulting in a 28th-minute own goal and a 2-0 halftime lead for Bemidji.

The floodgates opened in the second half and the Lumberjacks pulled away for the lopsided win.

Bemidji (3-0) has yet to concede a goal through three matches, and has outscored its opponents 22-0. Goalkeeper JD Bitter, who recorded two saves in the win, hasn’t been challenged much yet thanks to the play of his team’s backline.

“JD probably has been credited with five or six saves on the season,” Toward said. “There hasn’t been that save yet that we expect him to have to make, those kind of spectacular ones. He hasn’t had to make one of those yet. We’re expecting a tough test on Thursday when we go up against Duluth East, and I expect we’ll have to see more out of our backline than we’ve had to in the first couple games.”

Duluth East will visit the Bemidji Middle School field for a 6 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 5, that pits last year’s two state runners-up. Each team’s 2018 seasons ended with overtime losses in the Class A (Bemidji) and AA (Duluth East) title games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Greyhounds (3-3) began the year ranked in the state’s top 10, but have since dropped three of their last four games.

“We want to play high-quality competition as often as we can, and we’re super excited to have Duluth East coming in to our field,” Toward said. “We’ll see where we stack up against one of the best teams in the state.”