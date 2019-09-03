BEMIDJI -- Liberty Dickerson often had the last say on behalf of the Bemidji High School girls soccer team on Tuesday.

The latest chapter of the Bemidji-East Grand Forks rivalry played out as a 0-0 tie at Chet Anderson Stadium, where the Lumberjacks’ backline ensured the Green Wave stayed away from the net.

“We’re trying to keep a shutout,” Dickerson said. “We want to keep the ball up the field and away from our defensive third. … (My job) is just to get there and get it to the side.”

The BHS backline kept things scoreless in the opening half with timely defense that prevented EGF (2-0-1) from striking first. Dickerson encapsulated the stonewalling, chasing down through balls and denying potential breakaways. She and Jenna Jones made sure nothing got behind them.

“It was intelligent play between two center defenders,” Bemidji head coach Logan Larsen said. “Any time Jenna stepped, Liberty hung. Any time Liberty stepped, Jenna hung. They communicated and worked off of each other. … Just good chemistry.”

Their play came at an integral time, too, knowing East Grand Forks will be one of the top challengers to dethrone BHS (3-0-1) from atop Section 8A.

“We expect them to be one of the stronger opponents we’ll have to face in order to make it to state. They’re a rival in that sense,” Larsen said. “But if you look at tonight… (they’re) not a rival in the terms of any disrespect. We got a really good game out of them. They pushed us to be better. The right kind of rival.”

For as solid as the Jacks’ defense was, however, Bemidji had troubles with first touches in the first half, struggling to generate many good looks on net.

“When it comes to section games, we need to be intense the whole game,” Dickerson said. “This game, we kind of just started (flat), and then we became more intense. We didn’t start intense.”

The chances improved in quantity and quality after halftime, but the mood remained a tricky balance between being encouraged with more chances and discouraged by not finishing one.

“Obviously it was better, step one, just getting the chances. But then recognizing which chances we’ll finish, and when we have to finish (is step two),” Larsen said. “We had multiple chances on corner kicks where I thought that could be a goal, that should be a goal. That’s an opportunity we can’t waste.”

The defense didn’t crack, though. Dickerson used her closing speed to sprint down another ball in the 56th minute, preventing a breakaway, and she did the same four minutes later to quell another Green Wave push.

Jones got in on the act in the 63rd minute with one of the biggest defensive stands of the night. Once Chloe Torgerson broke loose in Bemidji’s defensive third, Jones stepped in front to prevent a free run at the net. And on Torgerson’s try from distance, Jones sent the shot away with a point-blank block.

“We know our defense is strong,” Larsen said. “… I think (tonight) was a good building point.”

BHS scrambled for a game-winner late in the second half and in both overtime periods. But each time, the ball sailed wide of the net or into the waiting arms of EGF keeper Kadynn Melquist, who finished with nine saves -- eight of which came after halftime.

Abby Kieson made three first-half saves for the Lumberjacks, while Anna Garrigan fulfilled her second-half duties with one save for the clean sheet.

Bemidji will be back on the pitch at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Bemidji Middle School, but it will use Tuesday’s test as a measuring stick moving forward.

“They’re probably going to be one of our top competitors this season,” Dickerson said of East Grand Forks. “It’s a good learning curve. … We can learn from that.”

Bemidji 0, East Grand Forks 0 (2OT)

EGF 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- No scoring.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 3, Garrigan (BHS) 1; Melquist (EGF) 9.