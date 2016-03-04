DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team has yet to concede a goal this season after earning a 3-0 shutout win on the road over Detroit Lakes on Thursday evening.

The Lumberjacks (3-0) have outscored the opposition 23-0 through the season’s first three matches.

Emma Stanoch put BHS on top with her 24th-minute goal before Emma Dean extended the lead to 2-0 at halftime. Lindsey Hildenbrand and Lexi Paquette assisted on the goals, respectively.

Hildenbrand put one under the goals column on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute, scoring an unassisted goal to bring the game to its final score.

Abby Kieson and Anna Garrigan each made three saves in the first and second halves, respectively, for the Jacks.

Bemidji will play under the lights at Chet Anderson Stadium for the first time this season for its next match on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Lumberjacks will meet their section rivals from East Grand Forks for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Bemidji 3, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 2 1 -- 3

DL 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Stanoch (Hildenbrand), 24’; 2, BHS GOAL, Dean (Paquette), 36’.

Second half -- 3, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (unassisted), 73’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 3, Garrigan (BHS) 3; Tangen (DL) 10.