“When I have the ball on my foot, I’m able to put it in the back of the net,” he said. “With the team I have around me -- and me being a striker -- they get me the ball and I’m able to finish.”

The senior walked the walk for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team, as well, scoring five goals in an 8-0 blowout over Detroit Lakes at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“What we saw from Ethan tonight was that he scored in several different ways,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “He had some finishes from out, he had an instinct for the net, he was getting himself into great positions. … He was able to execute and score on virtually every shot he took tonight.”

For good measure, Silas Hess had two goals and two assists, the latter giving him 39 helpers for his career and establishing a new all-time program record.

“I figured… teams were really going to key in on Si. He was going to have to become more of a playmaker rather than the (finisher),” Toward said. “He’ll get his goals, I’m pretty confident in that, but what we saw from him tonight was recognizing, ‘OK, when they bring two to me, that means one of my guys is open.’ Tonight, it happened to be Ethan.”

Hess was the one who got the party started, scoring on a laser in the third minute. Then Mock got rolling in the sixth minute. He poked in his first goal from inside the box, and then buried a penalty kick on an offspeed ankle-breaker in the 16th minute.

All of 36 seconds later, Hess pinged a ball to Chase Mock, who connected with Ethan Mock for the first-half hat trick and a 4-0 advantage. Nik Kivi added a close-range goal in the 25th minute for a 5-0 cushion at the break.

Before the halftime whistle came, though, Josh Wright was booked with a red card after a sliding tackle at midfield resulted in a Detroit Lakes leg injury. Toward said he liked his team’s response despite the circumstances.

“Obviously very unfortunate circumstances to be playing a man down. I really feel bad for the situation and the player injured,” he said. “But in terms of the way the ball moved across the field, even a man short we controlled the play, we controlled the ball, we dictated what was going to happen.”

Hess proved that point in the second half, scoring from the top of the box for a 6-0 score by the 43rd minute. Then he tied the assists record on Ethan Mock’s fourth goal, sending a ball through the Laker backline before Mock fought for possession and connected.

Six minutes later, Hess crossed a beautifully placed ball into the box. And -- to no one’s surprise -- Mock was on the receiving end for his fifth tally.

“We’ve had a very good connection (over) the last three years we’ve played together,” Mock said. “We know where each other is. He can hear my voice and doesn’t even have to look. He just puts the ball over. I trap it and shoot and score, (or) vice versa.”

Detroit Lakes (1-2) recorded its first and only shot on goal in the 66th minute. JD Bitter made the save for the Lumberjacks.

The win gives BHS a +13 goal differential after its 2-0 start. Bemidji returns to the pitch at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Bemidji Middle School to host Grand Rapids, where Tuesday’s victory will provide a bit of a boost.

“We know we’ve got bigger games coming up,” Mock said. “Just pass and move, and we get goals. … (This) gives us a lot of confidence for the upcoming games.”

Bemidji 8, Detroit Lakes 0

DL 0 0 -- 0

BHS 5 3 -- 8

First half: 1, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Helwig) 3’; 2, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Mitchell) 6’; 3, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (unassisted, PK), 16’; 4, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (C. Mock), 17’; 5, BHS GOAL, Kivi (Mitchell) 25’.

Second half: 6, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (B. Hess) 43’; 7, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (S. Hess), 49’; 8, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (S. Hess) 55’.

Saves: J. Bitter (BHS) 1; Itzen (DL) 11.