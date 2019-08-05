ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team made a season-opening statement on Saturday, scoring in waves to topple St. Cloud Cathedral 5-0 in St. Cloud.

The Lumberjacks (1-0) assaulted the net with early opportunities, and Aidan Helwig finally cashed in when he redirected a ball off his shoulder for the opening goal in the ninth minute. Eighty-five seconds later, Ethan Mock followed with a smooth strike of his own for a 2-0 score before the season was 10 minutes old.

The second wave of BHS goals came late in the first half.

Ben Hess started it with a 30th-minute snipe off a Noah Johnson pass. Silas Hess produced a score of his own two minutes later, curling a shot into the top corner off his left foot, and then Johnson buried the final goal in the 33rd minute.

The Crusaders (0-2) kept Bemidji off the board in the second half, but the Jacks’ backline and JD Bitter’s three saves prevented Cathedral from tallying of a goal of its own. Lucas Ellis recorded nine saves for the Crusaders.

Bemidji will be home for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in a Detroit Lakes matchup at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

BHS 5 0 -- 5

SCC 0 0 -- 0

First half: 1, BHS GOAL, Helwig (Fillipi) 9’; 2, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (S. Hess) 10’; 3, BHS GOAL, B. Hess (Johnson) 30’; 4, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (S. Bitter) 32’; 5, BHS GOAL, Johnson (S. Hess) 33’.

Second half: No scoring.

Saves: J. Bitter (BHS) 3; Ellis (SCC) 9.