ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team didn’t waste all of its goals in the season opener.

The Lumberjacks followed their 16-0 win on Thursday with a 4-0 victory at St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday, making for a clinical 2-0 start to the year.

Lindsey Hildenbrand put BHS on the board in a hurry, speeding through the defense and tucking a shot into the corner in the opening minute. A strike from Lexi Paquette followed, coming in the eighth minute on a ball from Emma Dean.

Katie Alto found Jenna Jones not long after, and Jones put her name on the scoresheet through a rocket from about 30 yards out for a 3-0 advantage in the 17th minute.

And, seven minutes out of halftime, Paquette rifled in her second goal of the day off Sam Hansen’s second assist, which set up the 4-0 final.

Abby Kieson and Anna Garrigan were each on duty in net for a half for Bemidji. Kieson finished with two saves in the first half, and Garrigan made three saves in the second half.

The Jacks will return to the pitch at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, for a road matchup at Detroit Lakes.

Bemidji 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

BHS 3 1 -- 4

SCC 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Hansen) 1’; 2, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Dean) 8’; 3, BHS GOAL, Jones (Alto) 17’.

Second half -- 4, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Hansen) 47’.

Saves: Kieson (BHS) 2; Garrigan (BHS) 3.