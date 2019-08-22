BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team put together about as dominant a performance as you’ll see in their season opener Thursday afternoon, walloping Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 16-0 at Bemidji Middle School.

The Lumberjacks, seeking a third straight state-tournament berth this season, equalled the number of goals they scored across four Section 8A playoff matches in Thursday’s contest alone.

Becky Ritter and Peyton Oelrich each finished with hat tricks, while Emma Dean and Lindsey Hildenbrand netted two goals apiece. Also finding the back of the net were Hailey Nelson, Sam Hansen, Aliya Berard, Chantal Christofferson, Sophia Morin and Damaris Berg.

“I think it was a good game to make sure everyone saw the field and had fun and everything like that,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “I saw things that impressed me from everyone so I enjoyed just watching the game.”

Lexi Paquette led the way in the assists department by tallying three helpers. Oelrich and Liberty Dickerson each notched two assists, and six other players recorded one assist apiece.

Experience will be a strength for a Lumberjacks (1-0) roster that contains exclusively upperclassmen this season with 16 seniors and seven juniors.

That was certainly the case Thursday when matched up against a WHA team whose oldest player was younger than Bemidji’s youngest. The Wolves (0-1) have zero upperclassmen on an exceptionally young roster that features nine seventh and eighth graders on the 16-member team.

The Lumberjacks quickly took advantage of their opponent’s youth. They barely needed a minute to bury their first three goals of the season. Dean and Morin netted goals 22 seconds apart in the first minute, and were followed shortly thereafter by a third from Hildenbrand.

Ritter netted the team’s eighth goal in the 25th minute and proceeded to close out the first half with successive goals in the 34th and 35th minute to clinch a hat trick and an 11-0 halftime score.

The Jacks tacked on another five goals in the second half, highlighted by Oelrich’s 59th-minute goal that she lofted into the net from a tough angle. Her 79th-minute strike sealed the second hat trick of the afternoon and a 16-0 victory.

The goal fest gave plenty of opportunities for the team’s attack to shine.

“There were things we got out of this game, like how to work the formations and how to be creative so we’re not predictable,” Larsen said.

Abby Kieson handled goalkeeping duties for Bemidji in the first half, while Anna Garrigan was in net for the second half. Neither made a save as WHA finished without a shot on net.

The Lumberjacks will face stiffer competition for their next outing at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Cloud Cathedral, the team Bemidji defeated in the semifinals of last season’s section tournament. The match will serve as an early season test for teams with hopes of winning the section crown.

“I think just recognizing our weaknesses,” Larsen said of what it will take to win a third straight section title. “Getting games where we get exploited and realize what we have to do at that point, and we have that. We have lots of tough games on our schedule, so we’ll get it figured out by the time sections roll around.”