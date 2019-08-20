BEMIDJI -- 2018 was a milestone year for the Bemidji State soccer team. The Beavers hoisted their first-ever Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season championship and won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game to boot.

It should come as no surprise that head coach Jim Stone has great expectations for a BSU team seeking its third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

“I think they’re high,” Stone said. “I think just because we’re different doesn’t mean the expectations are different.”

The new-look Beavers returned to the pitch Tuesday afternoon for their first practice of the season without several of last season’s key contributors.

The team’s three departing seniors will be tough to replace. They include the program’s all-time leading scorer Rachael Norton, winningest goalie Anna Fobbe and First Team All-NSIC midfielder Dani Nelson.

“I think with every graduation that occurs you’re going to have losses, and those losses become opportunities for other people,” Stone said. “There are some opportunities within the roster right now. And, I mean, obviously you can’t replace someone like a Rachael Norton, but the team can rise up and can do it collectively.”

To make handling those losses even more challenging, junior forward and First Team All-NSIC selection Allyson Smith is likely out for the season due to health issues. Behind Norton, Smith finished second on the team with 10 goals last season.

That leaves junior Alanna Mattson and sophomore Erin Becker as the team’s most experienced forwards with each netting three goals apiece in 2018.

Though BSU could be without its top returning goalscorer, the team’s backline remains intact. Stingy defense has become a trademark of the Beavers, who held opponents to a league-best 0.52 goals per game last season.

“Like coach says, and I’m totally with him on this, defense wins games,” said senior Tia Neuharth, who was selected NSIC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. “I love my backline. They’re my best friends and I can’t play without them.”

Behind the defense, junior Emma Riedi returns as the only goalie with collegiate playing experience on the roster, where she’s joined by freshmen Georgiana Harber and Alyssa Stumbaugh.

In all, 10 freshmen have helped restock the squad, though it’s still too early to tell who will stand out from the crowd, Stone said.

“I think there’s four or five freshmen that could help us out and that are going to need to step up for us,” Stone said. “... It’s kind of just figuring out who’s going to be ones that actually make it happen.”

While the Beavers may enter the season without some integral pieces of their two NCAA Tournament teams, the bulk of last season’s history-making squad returns with its focus turned toward another postseason appearance.

“I would say the expectations are even higher just because one of the ways you continue to advance is through experience,” Stone said. “And until you’ve had those experiences, you can’t manage those moments. We’ve had some really valuable experiences the last two, three years (with) this group of players that we have in our back pocket, and that we can kind of build off of and hopefully find ourselves in a few big moments again where we can draw upon some of those experiences.”

Following scrimmages at St. Catherine (Aug. 22) and at home against St. Thomas (Aug. 24), the Beavers will begin their NSIC title defense Sept. 5 when they open the regular season against Winona State at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” Neuharth said about repeating as league champions. “We’re going to get everyone’s best kick. We just have to really put our minds to it and go after it.”