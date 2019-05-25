PREP SOCCER: Changes coming to Section 8A Tournaments

Most prominently, the top two seeds in each of the North and South subsections will receive two byes, while the third and fourth seeds also earn one bye.

Under the new format, the bottom four seeds in each subsection will play each other, with the winners advancing to play the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds. The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds will then face the surviving teams in the section quarterfinal round.

Secondly, the North and South subsections will no longer meet until the section championship. In years past, the two remaining teams from each subsection “cross-bracketed” to create two North vs. South semifinal games.

And finally, the section championship match will always be played on neutral turf in Brainerd.

Both Lumberjack head coaches liked the changes for the upcoming season.

“I was in favor of all three of those changes,” boys coach Rick Toward said. “It takes the mystery out of that section final game, as far as location. It was cool to play on your home field and win in front of your hometown. We had that experience two times. But in the end, if we’re going to buy into a truly neutral site, this makes the most sense: designating something that is neutral for both sides.”

Girls coach Logan Larsen believes the tournament will be more competitive in the early rounds with the new bye structure, as well.

“With the initial matchups, I think that’s good for all the teams,” he said. “They have a competitive way to end the season.”

The BHS boys team has won three straight section championships, and the BHS girls team has won two straight. In those five postseasons -- four as No. 1 seeds and one as a No. 2 seed -- their first-round games have a combined 41-0 score, and their second-round games have a combined 27-2 score.

“It’s always in the back of your mind that, if you don’t have a competitive game, you’ll start the next game a little bit slower because that’s the last (level) you played at,” Larsen said. “That’s eliminated. That concern goes away.”

Under the new format, a top-two subsection seed has to win three games to claim the section championship. A 3 or 4 seed has to win four games, and a bottom-four seed has to win five games. Traditionally, all teams began the tournament four wins from the title.

Transportation costs, mixed with wide-ranging geography, were a factor in the decision to end the North vs. South cross-bracketing in the section semifinals.

“The cost of sending a St. Cloud school up to East Grand Forks or Bemidji in the crossover game, that’s $1,000 of bus costs,” Toward said. “I think that’s what drove the decision by some of the ADs to push for North and South (semifinal games) rather than a crossover.”

Now, the section semifinals will be true subsection finals, and a North team will always meet a South team in Brainerd for the championship game.

“I think a neutral site reduces any drama between coaches and keeps it fair and consistent,” Larsen said. “… I don’t think any of the changes will have a huge impact on us, but I think they’re positive overall.”

The changes will be in place for the next two seasons. If school representatives like how it plays out, they will continue.

A transition from the QRF to a coaches’ vote to determine seedings was also on the table, but that proposal was not approved.