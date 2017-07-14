ST. PAUL -- Each of Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino’s four assists this season have been artistic.

His right foot was supreme in 15- and 20-yard lofted passes in July just over the heads of helpless Montreal defenders to twice find Mason Toye.

The five-year MLS veteran bombed one pass more than 50 yards to meet Toye in a massive game for the club a week ago, and he skimmed a low and bouncing fade with the outside of his foot 30 yards to meet Darwin Quintero for the deciding goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Colorado.

Three of Molino’s assists have produced game-winning goals, including Toye’s goal against Portland on Aug. 7 that lifted the Loons into the U.S. Open Cup final against Atlanta on Aug. 27.

Molino would savor another assist this weekend against Orlando City, his former club for two seasons and the foe against whom he tore his anterior cruciate ligament and menisci in his knee last March.

The Loons (12-8-5) face the Lions (9-11-6) in MLS play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Allianz Field.

Molino was traded from Orlando to Minnesota before the 2017 season but an illness kept him out of the game against the Lions at TCF Bank Stadium that season. When Orlando opened its new stadium last March, Molino had an assist before injuring his knee in Minnesota 2-1 victory.

While the injury cost him 38 games, including the first six this year, the Trinidad native tries to look back fondly on his return to central Florida. “I always think positive,” Molino said. “Going there and getting three points was massive.”

Molino doesn’t have a favorite assist this season. “No,” he said. “I need more.”

United coach Adrian Heath wants more from Molino, too, but in a different department.

“He’s always had the ability — he hasn’t scored as many goals I would like,” Heath said. “He’s always had the ability to make a pass, to create.”

Molino, who has three goals this season, often plays in wide areas, with Quintero more central. Heath has flipped them at times to generate more offense.

“The secret for us is to consistently get them in the right spots,” Heath said. “Not too deep where they don’t affect (the opposition’s) midfield. High enough up the field that they get in little holes between the lines where we can get them the ball. That is something that we’ve done a lot of work with.”

Satisfaction vs. Orlando

When asked about his six-year coaching tenure in Orlando, Heath often talks about all the work he did from 2011 and through their MLS expansion season in 2015.

He takes some credit for Orlando City’s 63,358 fans at their debut game at the Citrus Bowl, and he has shared how he learned of his firing by media members, not the front office, after he was let go midway through the 2016 season.

But Heath is 2-0 against his former club, winning 1-0 at TCF Bank Stadium in 2017 and 2-1 in Florida a year ago. The latter victory came in a stadium he helped design.

“I can’t lie, probably winning in Orlando in the new stadium has given me as much satisfaction as any result I’ve ever had,” Heath said on his SKOR North radio show Monday.

Alonso injury

Loons captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso is a game-time decision Saturday, Heath said.

Alonso tweaked his right shoulder injury against Colorado on Wednesday, then missed Friday’s training session with a right-leg issue, according to the club’s injury report.

If he can’t play, rookie Hassani Dotson or veteran Lawrence Olum are top candidates to replace Alonso. One of those three will have to face Nani, the Lions’ new attacker, who has eight goals and eight assists in 22 games this year.

“He’s obviously got extreme talent,” Heath said. Nani played with his Portuguese countryman Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United in the 2000s.

Briefly

Fullback Will Moimbe-Tarhat has returned from France with his immigration paperwork approved, but it’s too quick of a turnaround for him to play Saturday, Heath said. … Once new Uruguayan attacker Thomas Chacon receives his immigration paperwork, he will be on the next flight to Minnesota. But it might not be in time to witness the Allianz Field atmosphere on Saturday as hoped. … Defenders Carter Manley and Wyatt Omsberg have been loaned back to Forward Madison for their game against Greenville Triumph on Saturday night. … Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth is on loan with USL club Sacramento Republic and could debut against Colorado Switchbacks on Saturday.