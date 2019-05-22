The Loons appeared to mostly produce two of three, leaving the result off the mark in a 1-0 loss in front of an announced crowd of 18,703 in the first international match at the St. Paul stadium.

Minnesota started seven lesser-used players, and a pair of rookies -- defender Hassani Dotson and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair -- appeared to leave a positive impression with Heath.

While the first half included an injury, it appears to be minor and the only one.

Central attacking midfielder Kevin Molino, who is rounding into form after a serious knee injury last season, exited the game with a left hamstring injury in the 41st minute. At half, the club said his exit was “precautionary.”

Molino was threatening in the first half, producing Minnesota’s best chance in the 36th minute. But his shot went the crossbar.

Loons attackers Abu Danladi and Mason Toye had off games in their prime chances to impress Heath.

Ibarra loan detail

Like Francisco Calvo’s trade to Chicago, an element of United’s loan of Romario Ibarra to Pachuca helps sweeten the deal for the Loons.

Ibarra’s loan includes a “pretty good” amount of compensation from Pachuca to Minnesota, according to a source. The exact amount wasn’t disclosed.

Ibarra’s loan will run 13 months with an option for Pachuca to buy his contract in June 2020. Pachuca, which is in Liga MX, will pay all of the outstanding portion of Ibarra’s $546,000 salary while he’s in Mexico.

Calvo’s trade to the Fire on May 4 included Minnesota retaining about 50 percent of his “sell on” rights if he goes to another club outside MLS, a source said.

Briefly

Representatives from the Nashville expansion franchise were at Allianz Field on Wednesday to tour the stadium and get a feel for its design. Nashville, which will join MLS in 2020, plans to build an approximately 30,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium for the 2022 season. Like Allianz Field, Nashville will use Populus architects and Mortenson Construction. … Seattle’s Chad Marshall, MLS’s three-time defender of the year, retired Wednesday. The last game in his 16-year career came in the 1-1 draw with Minnesota on May 4 at Allianz Field.