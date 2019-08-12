BURNSVILLE -- Tia Neuharth has begun making headlines for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team this year, as the senior was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The NSIC also released the preseason coaches’ poll, and BSU, the defending regular-season champion, was picked to finish third behind Minnesota State and Augustana.

Neuharth, a Prior Lake product, earned NSIC First Team All-Conference honors last fall after starting all 21 matches and recording a team-high 1,857 minutes. She and the Beaver backline established single-season program records -- while also leading the league -- in goals allowed (11), goals allowed average (0.52) and shutouts (13).

Neuharth also pitched in offensively, scoring two game-winning goals and adding two assists. She was named First-Team All-Central Region by United Soccer Coaches and Second-Team All-Central Region by D2CCA, as well.

Neuharth was tabbed BSU’s Defensive Player to Watch, as well. Junior Allyson Smith earned the offensive honor after tallying 10 goals (four game-winners) and seven assists over 17 games in 2018.

For the coaches’ poll, Bemidji State earned two first-place votes for 199 points. Minnesota State had 12 first-place votes for 222 points, and Augustana had a pair of first-place votes for 208 points. Concordia-St. Paul (172 points) and St. Cloud State (154) rounded out the top five.

The Beavers will open the 2019 schedule against St. Catherine at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 in St. Paul.

NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Minnesota State 222 (12); 2-Augustana 208 (2); 3-Bemidji State 199 (2); 4-Concordia-St. Paul 172; 5-St. Cloud State 154; 6-Winona State 146; 7-U-Mary 140; 8-Minnesota Duluth 128; 9-Minot State 118; 10-Northern State 107; 11-Wayne State 89; 12-Sioux Falls 70; 13-Minnesota State Moorhead 62; 14-Upper Iowa 43; 15-Southwest Minnesota State 41; 16-Minnesota Crookston 21.