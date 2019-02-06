WOMEN'S SOCCER: Bemidji State adds commit
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State soccer head coach Jim Stone has announced the commitment of Emily Baurr for the 2019 season. Baurr, a defender at Blaine High School, signed a National Letter of Intent and plans to play for the Beavers beginning in 2019.
Baurr helped lead the Bengals to a 15-3-1 record in 2018 and a trip to the state tournament, her second as a Bengal. She also played for the Blaine Scream where she won state titles in 2011 and 2014.
Baurr joins 10 other signees who all officially committed to the Beavers Nov. 11.