    WOMEN'S SOCCER: Bemidji State adds commit

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Feb 6, 2019 at 8:39 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State soccer head coach Jim Stone has announced the commitment of Emily Baurr for the 2019 season. Baurr, a defender at Blaine High School, signed a National Letter of Intent and plans to play for the Beavers beginning in 2019.

    Baurr helped lead the Bengals to a 15-3-1 record in 2018 and a trip to the state tournament, her second as a Bengal. She also played for the Blaine Scream where she won state titles in 2011 and 2014.

    Baurr joins 10 other signees who all officially committed to the Beavers Nov. 11.

