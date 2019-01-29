On Monday, Jan. 30, the Loons added their fourth big piece since a second consecutive season fizzled with a finish out of the playoff picture and near the bottom of the Western Conference.

United sent $900,000 to Sporting Kansas City for Ike Opara, a center back who was named the league’s best defender in 2017. He joins a trio of established veterans expected to be impact starters when the 2019 season begins in March. In turn, the expectation is that the Loons will have established momentum when Allianz Field opens in St. Paul in April.

The other three additions: Ozzie Alonso, a league-wide top defensive midfielder with the Seattle Sounders for the better part of the past decade; Jan Gregus, a central midfielder from upper-echelon European side FC Copenhagen; and Romain Metanire, a right fullback from Reims in France’s Ligue 1.

“The Loons are the winners of the offseason so far,” MLS commentator Bobby Warshaw tweeted Tuesday, primarily in reference to Opara and Alonso.

Warshaw’s view wasn’t part of a consensus. Some pundits looked at the roughly $1.25 million outlay for Opara, which includes his upcoming $350,000 salary, as too steep a price going in his age-30 season. Plus, there’s a reason things unraveled in K.C.: Opara wanted a raise, an objective he’ll likely continue to push in Minnesota.

ESPN commentator Taylor Twellman tweeted: “Bravo @SportingKC always negotiating on a different level than most teams in @MLS. Taking advantage of the “desperation of others” …

Loons supporters hit back, and Twellman rebutted with a reference to United’s MLS-worst-record 141 goals allowed across its first two seasons.

“That defines ‘desperation,’ ” Twellman wrote.

United coach Adrian Heath looked at the perceptions on the price for Opara from two perspectives.

“Sometimes you have to overpay to get the piece that you want,” Heath told the St. Paul Pioneer Press from the club’s training spot in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

On the other hand, United had been pursuing “athletic and commanding” center backs from “far and wide” for a while now, Heath said.

“Every time we were looking at a foreign center back, it was $1.8 million or $2.4 million (in transfer fees) and then the salary,” Heath explained.

An MLS option being considered a relative bargain is similar to the “world market” logic that sporting director Manny Lagos used when the Loons traded $650,000 to Orlando City for midfielder Kevin Molino and backup goalkeeper Patrick McLain in 2017.

When it comes to the Loons’ new additions, there’s also the precarious matter of age and longevity. Besides Opara at 29, Gregus turned 28 on Tuesday, Metanire will be 29 in March with Alonso tuned 33 in November.

“We’ve got people that know the game,” Heath responded. “Guys that are experienced and guys that know what it takes to win. … Each year, we’ll add a player or two that is a touch younger to bring the age of the squad down, but for me at this moment, I’m more concerned with the product that we put on the field this year.”

Since Day 1, Heath has been clear he views United’s ascent as a three-year project, which is primary centered on bringing in the right mix of players and having time for them to jell into a winning side. The Loons have now spent big on four new starters for 2019, with remaining aspirations for a starting goalkeeper and potentially another center back yet this preseason. Then mix them in with the seven remaining players who took the field for 2018 season opener and the four left from the 2017 debut.

Heath knows the time is now.

“If come the end of the third year and you’re not capable of playing, but being one of the better teams in the league,” Heath said, “I think then as a coach, you go I might be in trouble a little bit here.”