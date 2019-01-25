Minnesota United pays to add experienced fullback Metanire

Financial terms were not disclosed, but United said the acquisition required Targeted Allocation Money, an MLS fund used to bring in expensive players. Metanire will occupy an international spot on the Loons’ roster.

“He’s athletic and good in both halves of the field,” coach Adrian Heath said.

Metanire has played this season for French club Reims in Ligue 1, considered one of the top leagues in the world, and part of the team’s promotion from Ligue 2 in 2017-18.

“Experienced,” Heath said. “He’s used to playing against flying wingers every week because that’s the French league.”

Metanire made three appearances for the Madagascar national team in 2018 and is the first MLS player of Malagasy descent. The addition is part of United’s push to upgrade a defense that was historically bad in its first two years in MLS.

The team is pursuing additions at center back and goalkeeper.

“That could be two more bodies, maybe three,” Heath said Friday. “The ones we are looking for are players to go in the (starting XI), not squad players. We are actively working on that, and we’ve still got time. We would like to get it done sooner rather than later and get them integrated before we start.”

The Loons open the MLS season March 2 at Vancouver. They held a closed intrasquad scrimmage Friday, which left Heath confident in the depth the club has been building this offseason.

“I think the players know this is going to be a tough team to get in this year,” he said. “For the first time, I think we will have genuine competition all over the field, and we’re still not finished yet.”

Heath said last year’s draft picks, forward Mason Toye, fullback Carter Manley and center back Wyatt Omsberg, are among those challenging for starting roles.

Answers on Danladi

Forward Abu Danladi traveled to Barcelona this offseason to seek answers from a specialist on his problematic hamstring issues, which have sidetracked parts of his first two years in MLS.

“We don’t want to go another half a season without him,” Heath said. “It’s frustrating for the kid, and it’s frustrating for us.”

Heath said the undisclosed diagnosis of the specialist is “very much the same” as the one made by United’s medical staff.

Danladi was an opening day starter in 2018 but played in only 16 games. A hamstring injury set him back in the opener, and he went on to score one goal and add one assist the rest of the season. He was the first pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and scored eight goals, with three assists, in 27 games and was runner-up for MLS rookie of the year a.

United has incorporated preventative measures to try to keep Danladi on the field and potentially challenge starting striker Angelo Rodriguez for playing time.

“His work in the week is more than just the stuff out on the training field,” Heath said Friday. “He’s got a program. …. He has to work hard (on his legs) to really protect himself.”

On Friday, Danladi missed a second straight day because a leg injury suffered on a tackle during Wednesday’s nine-versus-nine scrimmage. It’s not considered to be a serious injury, the club said.

Briefly

Center back Michael Boxall (ankle) and midfielder Romario Ibarra (hip) have been sidelined during the first week of training in Blaine. Neither injury is considered a big setback, the club said. … United will unveil its new away (white) jersey at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Mall of America’s Rotunda. Last year, the Loons remade their home (gray) kits.