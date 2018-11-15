SOCCER: Four Beavers named all-region
BEMIDJI -- Four Bemidji State soccer players have been named to 2018 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Women’s Soccer All-Central Region Team.
The region’s sports information directors selected the senior trio of goalkeeper Anna Fobbe, midfielder Dani Nelson and forward Rachael Norton to the first team. Junior defender Tia Neuharth was named to the second team.
The selections are the second in as many seasons for Norton and Nelson, while Fobbe and Neuharth earned their first regional nods.