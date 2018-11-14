10 recruits sign with BSU soccer program
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State soccer team and head coach Jim Stone announced the commitments of 10 new recruits Wednesday.
Haylie Beavers (Moorpark, Calif.), Maggie Cade (Lakeville), Reegan Goulding (Woodbury), Georgiana Harber (Villa Park, Calif.), Alexis Larson (Blaine), Kennedy Michel (Logan, Utah), Kayla Nanez (Gilroy, Calif.), Halle Peterson (Stillwater), Alyssa Stumbaugh (Gillette, Wyo.) and Alexis Vixayvong (Rosemount) each signed National Letters of Intent to play soccer for BSU beginning next season.
The group includes three midfielders, two forward/midfielders, two defenders, two goalkeepers and a forward.
The signings come just three days after the Beavers completed an historic season that saw the program advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finish with an 18-1-2 overall record.