GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji suffers first loss at Moorhead

The Section 8, Class AA Spuds (6-2) largely kept the Lumberjacks (7-1) without quality chances on goal. Bemidji managed seven shots on goal, but Moorhead sophomore keeper Emily Soukup saved every one of them for the shutout.

On the other end, the Spuds had 16 total shots, nine of which were on net. Bemidji senior goalie Allison Beard finished with seven saves but allowed two goals, both coming in the second half.

The opening goal came shortly after an Olivia Watson throw-in. The ball was immediately played back to Watson, who crossed to Hodny for the goal.

Then, in the 72nd minute, Hodney and Watson traded places on the scoresheet, with Hodny feeding Watson for the insurance goal late in the game.

Bemidji will look to get right back in the win column when it returns home to host Little Falls at noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Bemidji Middle School.

Moorhead 2, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

MHD 0 2 -- 2

First Half: No Scoring

Second Half: 1, MHD GOAL, Hodny (Watson) 48’; 2, MHD GOAL, Watson (Hodny) 72’.