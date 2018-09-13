BOYS SOCCER: Jacks bury Spuds in 2-0 shutout

The first half of the game went scoreless, with Bemidji’s best chance coming in the second minute when Silas Hess headed a shot on goal, but Moorhead goalie Caden Triggs sprawled out to knock it wide of the net.

Twelve minutes into the second, Mock earned his third PK in as many games, and once again converted for a 1-0 Bemidji lead.

Then, before the Spuds could blink, Aspen Galdamez hit Siems through the air and Siems was able to nod it home with a header on a play he won’t soon forget.

The win for Bemidji was a big one, as they avoided two straight losses to Class AA opponents following the 4-2 loss at Duluth East last Thursday, Sept. 6.

Back on the winning side with a 6-1 record, the Jacks are back on the road for a noon game Saturday, Sept. 15, in Crookston.

Bemidji 2, Moorhead 0

BHS 0 2 -- 2

MHD 0 0 -- 0

First Half: No Scoring

Second Half: 1, BHS GOAL, Mock (Penalty Kick) 52’; 2, BHS GOAL, Siems (Galdamez) 54’.