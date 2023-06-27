Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
SOCCER: Bemidji U16, U19 teams win Greater Grand Forks Tournaments

Two Bemidji summer soccer teams went unbeaten in their respective Greater Grand Forks Tournaments over the weekend.

062823.S.BP.YOUTHSOCCER U16.jpg -- Lead
The Bemidji U16 boys soccer team won the Greater Grand Forks Tournament, going 4-0 from July 23-25. Pictured members (bottom row from left): Alex Harrison, Casey Sisneros, Hunter Olson, Rhys Sneide, Sean Ryan Ayelsworth and Easton Elliot. Back row: Coach Phil Heuer, Brent Iverson, Dashel Hiller, Gabe Morin, Finn Halverson, Jeron Huseby, Austin Riewer, Gabe St. Peter, Conrad Foss, Kellen Heuer and coach Lynn Eaton.
Lainie Hiller Photography
By Pioneer Staff Report
June 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Two Bemidji Youth Soccer teams went unbeaten in their respective Greater Grand Forks Tournaments over the weekend.

The U19 boys posted three clean sheets en route to winning another tournament championship. The U16 boys also went perfect, finishing the weekend 4-0.

Bemidji’s U19 team kicked off the weekend with a 4-0 win over Grand Forks United on Saturday, June 24. They also cruised to a 5-0 victory over the host club. Bemidji rolled to a championship win over Tri-City United of Fargo, N.D., on Sunday, June 25, by a score of 6-0. Goalkeeper Connor Helm shut out all three opponents he faced. Bemidji’s U19 team is 10-1 this summer.

Bemidji’s U16 team took home a similar honor. It started with a 10-0 win over East Grand Forks on Friday, June 23. A day later, Bemidji beat the host club 5-1, then Tri-City United 6-1. Bemidji outlasted Greater Grand Forks 3-1 in the championship game.

062823.S.BP.YOUTHSOCCER U19.jpg
Bemidji's U19 boys soccer team won the Greater Grand Forks Tournament. Pictured members include (front row from left): Coach Rick Toward, Charlie Zellmann, Lincoln Schmitt, Ben Frauenholtz, Connor Helm, Al Toward, Brady Riley, Noah Meyer Nick Rautio. Back row: Jacob Stanoch, Jonathan Devescovi, Thomas Harris, Brodie Price, Reed Johnson, Isaac Stone, Noah Johnson and coach Jeff Mitchell.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
