SOCCER: Bemidji U16, U19 teams win Greater Grand Forks Tournaments

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Two Bemidji Youth Soccer teams went unbeaten in their respective Greater Grand Forks Tournaments over the weekend.

The U19 boys posted three clean sheets en route to winning another tournament championship. The U16 boys also went perfect, finishing the weekend 4-0.

Bemidji’s U19 team kicked off the weekend with a 4-0 win over Grand Forks United on Saturday, June 24. They also cruised to a 5-0 victory over the host club. Bemidji rolled to a championship win over Tri-City United of Fargo, N.D., on Sunday, June 25, by a score of 6-0. Goalkeeper Connor Helm shut out all three opponents he faced. Bemidji’s U19 team is 10-1 this summer.

Bemidji’s U16 team took home a similar honor. It started with a 10-0 win over East Grand Forks on Friday, June 23. A day later, Bemidji beat the host club 5-1, then Tri-City United 6-1. Bemidji outlasted Greater Grand Forks 3-1 in the championship game.