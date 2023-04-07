‘Skiing added life to my life': Muriel Gilman receives MNSA Lifetime Achievement honor

Muriel Gilman didn’t think much of her trip to the Mora Vasaloppet Nordic Center in 2016.

Her friends Bob Montebello and Bruce Slinkman received MNSA Lifetime Achievement honors. Little did she know her time would come seven years later.

Gilman is a retired Bemidji State professor who dedicated her life to skiing. Her endless collection of accolades grew one bigger on Sunday, April 2, as she and Duluth’s Dave Johnson were named the 2023 recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award.

Slinkman called her to break the good news a few weeks before the ceremony.

“When he called, I said, ‘Oh, that’s nice,’” Gilman said. “The more I looked at it, and the more I looked at the people who have gotten it in the past, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s quite a group.’ This whole thing has gotten me to reflect. I started when I was 5 years old. Now, I look at all the things I’ve done and the friends I’ve made through skiing, and I feel really fulfilled. Skiing added life to my life.”

Muriel Gilman skis with her dog on the multi-use tail on the North End of Three Island County Park. Contributed

What started with just one loop tied over the arch of her boots and a quarter in her pocket to pay the Glenhaven rope tow in Glenwood, Gilman’s love for skiing blossomed into a lifetime of accomplishments.

She graduated high school in 1968, four years before the passing of Title IX. She was a prisoner of the times without the opportunity to compete in cross country skiing at the high school level. Yet, her ambition to be active led her down other avenues.

“For whatever reason, and maybe it goes back to not being able to compete in high school, I wanted to do stuff,” Gilman said. “I don’t know why I was driven to do stuff but I learned a lot of leadership.”

She added that those leadership skills kicked in during her involvement in activities like student council and playing trombone in a quartet.

“I learned a lot of lessons,” she said. “It just wasn’t through sport, which is what I would’ve preferred, but it broadened my perspective.”

After graduating from Macalester College in 1972 with physical education and kinesiology degrees, she completed her master’s degree in athletic training at Indiana State University. She then earned a doctoral degree in physical education/exercise physiology from the University of Minnesota.

Muriel Gilman crosses the finish line of the Minnesota Finlandia in 1981. Contributed

Amid her studies, Gilman started teaching courses at Bemidji State in 1975. She was also one of the country’s first 25 certified women athletic trainers, practicing for 11 years before becoming the head coach of the BSU men’s and women’s cross country teams.

Gilman is driven to pay it forward after her lack of opportunities in athletics growing up.

“I wish I could say I played a bigger role,” she said of progressing women’s athletics. “I was part of a multitude of people involved with helping girls learn. When I coached at BSU, I had the men and the women (teams), and I like to think I treated them equally.

“I had somebody recently say to me, ‘You skied in high school, right?’ No, because we didn’t have anything then. They just assumed that I had grown up competing in cross country in my hometown. I didn’t because I couldn’t. We had nothing. There were other schools that were starting to build things, but I graduated in 1968 and not much was going on.”

Gilman’s collegiate cross country coaching tenure was hall-of-fame worthy. She led both programs from 1986-92. The men’s team competed for gold in the U.S. Collegiate Ski Association National Championships four times, finishing third in 1991. The women’s team competed for three national titles, finishing second in 1992. She was inducted into the BSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Before her collegiate coaching stint, Gilman racked up awards as a competitive skier. She finished in first place among women in the 55-kilometer American Birkebeiner in 1981.

Later that year, she traveled to Lillehammer, Norway, for the Norwegian Birkebeiner, finishing in third place. She is also a three-time champion of the Minnesota Finlandia, a five-time champion of the Ely Wilderness Trek and has won multiple regional citizen races.

Muriel Gilman glides down an alpine skiing hill in Glenwood. Contributed

Now, Gilman’s competing days are long gone, and coaching high-level skiers is in the rear-view mirror. However, she hasn’t lost her motivation to stay involved. She was instrumental in founding Sunday Ski School, the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club’s ski program.

With over three decades of coaching experience, Gilman aims to make skiing more accessible to all ages. Recently, she’s started teaching adult classic-style classes. She also organized trail cleanups and helped establish the multi-use trail on the north end of Three Island County Park, where she enjoys skiing with her dog.

“My life has been pretty easy, and I just feel like I need to pay forward and give back,” Gilman said. “I feel like I have the skill and the knowledge, and I want to share that. It’s been rewarding to teach in the Sunday Ski School and to help organize that.

“I like helping get more people on skis and making it an easier choice. Families can get out and enjoy it together. I’ve seen that happen.”

Gilman has served on the Minnesota Finlandia Ski Marathon and Bemidji Cross Country Ski Club’s board of directors, including a two-year stint as president of the club. She retired from teaching at BSU in 2012 but has stayed active in skiing, biking and running.

Muriel Gilman, middle, skis in the Tour de Bemidji in 2021. Contributed

“It really takes a village,” she said. “I might be kind of the face of the village this year, but I couldn’t have done all of the things I did if Bemidji didn’t have the Minnesota Finlandia or Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club.”

She added that she owes BSU a lot for giving her the chance to teach skiing in the first place.

“First, I taught downhill. Then I taught cross country,” she said. “Even when I won a trip to the Norwegian Birkebeiner, they gave me the time to do that. Bemidji is the perfect fit to have the job that I have, which I loved, and be able to do all the stuff I’ve been able to do.”

Gilman thought of her life as a bell curve, repaying the fortunes granted to her for future skiers.

“I was coached, and then I had a chance to coach. I was taught, and then I had a chance to teach. I was a volunteer, and then I became an organizer,” she left off. “Everything just kept tumbling along. … It’s just been such a big part of my life. I met so many people and had a chance to share a lot of things.”

Muriel Gilman receives the Citizen Skier Award at the Switzer Minnesota Finlandia in 1987 Contributed