Sports

Scenes from the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Check out the 99th Birchmont photo gallery from the Pioneer's week at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 8.jpg
From left: Jeff Slupe, Trent Wilcox and Jeff Wiltse visit on the green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Madelyn HaaskenMaggi Fellerman and Annalise Braught
Today at 7:16 PM

Here are a few of the Pioneer photographer's favorite shots captured during their time at the Bemidji Town and Country Club during the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament held July 24-29.

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - first green.jpg
A group makes their way across the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 1.jpg
The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament started on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 9.jpg
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 7.jpg
A young golfer pets a couple of dogs during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 2.jpg
Golfers warm up their swings at the driving range during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 4.jpg
North Shore Grill server Amme Sheforgen makes a drink for a guest during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Abbie Kelm.jpg
Abbie Kelm lines up her putt on the fifth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Extra 3.jpg
From left: Landon Miller, Josh Galvin, Adam Van Raden and Jon DuToit make their way down the fairway during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 5.jpg
Pro shop employee Aaron Schnathorst assists the golfers during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Extra 4.jpg
Landon Miller chips toward the pin during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Jason Urbaniak.jpg
Jason Urbaniak putts onto the 10th green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 3.jpg
North Shore Grille employee Adam Kinsman fixes up a couple of burgers for guests during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Extra 2.jpg
Morgan Hetletved tees off on hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 10.jpg
Pete Passolt putts on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Pat Arnason.jpg
Pat Arnason watches his tee shot at hole No. 11 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 11.jpg
A young golfer celebrates after sinking a putt on hole No. 18 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072623.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 8.jpg
A golfer smiles after teeing off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Extra 1.jpg
Morgan Fitzgerald putts on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Scott Hinners wide shot.jpg
Scott Hinners chips toward the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONT golfers.jpg
Golfers and spectators make their way to the clubhouse after their round during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONT dog.jpg
A dog hangs out on the course during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Bev cart.jpg
Beverage cart employee Camryn Tysver mixes a drink for a golfer during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 12.jpg
Jacob Skarperud, left, and Alex Robb walk to the next hole during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Anna Tollette.jpg
Anna Tollette tees off at hole No. 5 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 9.jpg
Spectators watch golfers tee off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 11.jpg
Jacob Skarperud, left, and Boomer Well walk to the next hole during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Jeremy Grube.jpg
Jeremy Grube chips onto the 10th green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 2.jpg
A golfer putts the ball on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 4.jpg
Young golfers measure the distance to the pin on hole No. 2 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 6.jpg
Spectators watch golfers tee off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 1.jpg
Golfers make their way to hole No. 2 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 3.jpg
Young spectators visit on hole No. 2 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-FRI Extra 3.jpg
Spectators watch golfers putt on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Curt Howard.jpg
Curt Howard watches his tee shot at hole No. 10 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Jon Dutoit.jpg
Jon DuToit putts the ball during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Jacob Skarperud.jpg
Jacob Skarperud lines up his putt during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Trent Wilcox.jpg
Trent Wilcox chips out of the bunker during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-FRI Extra 2.jpg
A group putts on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Cody Cook 2.jpg
Cody Cook chips the ball onto the green on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Haily Abel.jpg
Haily Abel considers her putt on the fourth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Trent Wilcox.jpg
Trent Wilcox chips the ball toward the pin during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Boomer Well.jpg
Boomer Well lines up a putt on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTWED - Emily Israelson tee off.jpg
Emily Israelson tees off at hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-FRI Extra 1.jpg
A group heads up the fairway on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Claudia Pilot.jpg
Claudia Pilot putts the ball on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT fist bump 3.jpg
Morgan Hetletved, left, and Abbie Kelm interact after the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Abbie Kelm teeing.jpg
Abbie Kelm tees off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Abbie Kelm chip.jpg
Abbie Kelm chips the ball towards the pin during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT fist bump 1.jpg
Morgan Hetletved, left, and Abbie Kelm fist bump after the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Morgan Hetletved sand.jpg
Morgan Hetletved chips out of the bunker during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Madelyn Haasken
By Madelyn Haasken
Madelyn Haasken is the multimedia editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a 2020 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Mass Communication, with minors in writing and design. In her free time, she likes watching hockey, doing crossword puzzles and being outside.
