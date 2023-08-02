Scenes from the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Here are a few of the Pioneer photographer's favorite shots captured during their time at the Bemidji Town and Country Club during the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament held July 24-29.
A group makes their way across the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament started on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
A young golfer pets a couple of dogs during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Golfers warm up their swings at the driving range during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
North Shore Grill server Amme Sheforgen makes a drink for a guest during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Abbie Kelm lines up her putt on the fifth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
From left: Landon Miller, Josh Galvin, Adam Van Raden and Jon DuToit make their way down the fairway during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Pro shop employee Aaron Schnathorst assists the golfers during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Landon Miller chips toward the pin during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jason Urbaniak putts onto the 10th green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
North Shore Grille employee Adam Kinsman fixes up a couple of burgers for guests during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Morgan Hetletved tees off on hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Pete Passolt putts on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Pat Arnason watches his tee shot at hole No. 11 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
A young golfer celebrates after sinking a putt on hole No. 18 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
A golfer smiles after teeing off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Morgan Fitzgerald putts on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Scott Hinners chips toward the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Golfers and spectators make their way to the clubhouse after their round during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
A dog hangs out on the course during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Beverage cart employee Camryn Tysver mixes a drink for a golfer during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Jacob Skarperud, left, and Alex Robb walk to the next hole during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Anna Tollette tees off at hole No. 5 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Spectators watch golfers tee off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Jacob Skarperud, left, and Boomer Well walk to the next hole during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Jeremy Grube chips onto the 10th green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
A golfer putts the ball on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Young golfers measure the distance to the pin on hole No. 2 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Spectators watch golfers tee off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Golfers make their way to hole No. 2 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Young spectators visit on hole No. 2 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Spectators watch golfers putt on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Curt Howard watches his tee shot at hole No. 10 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Jon DuToit putts the ball during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Jacob Skarperud lines up his putt during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Trent Wilcox chips out of the bunker during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
A group putts on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Cody Cook chips the ball onto the green on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Haily Abel considers her putt on the fourth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Trent Wilcox chips the ball toward the pin during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Boomer Well lines up a putt on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Emily Israelson tees off at hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
A group heads up the fairway on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Claudia Pilot putts the ball on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Morgan Hetletved, left, and Abbie Kelm interact after the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Abbie Kelm tees off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Abbie Kelm chips the ball towards the pin during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Morgan Hetletved, left, and Abbie Kelm fist bump after the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Morgan Hetletved chips out of the bunker during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament Championship on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Madelyn Haasken is the multimedia editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a 2020 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Mass Communication, with minors in writing and design. In her free time, she likes watching hockey, doing crossword puzzles and being outside.