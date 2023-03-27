99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Registration open for 2023 Chippewa Triathlon in Cass Lake

The field of 300 Chippewa Triathlon participants will take part in a 15-mile canoe route, a 29-mile mountain bike course and a five-mile run. The triathlon can be completed solo or as a team.

Cass Lake city.jpg
City of Cass Lake
MPR file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:22 PM

CASS LAKE – Registration for the Chippewa Triathlon on Saturday, June 10, is open.

The field of 300 participants will take part in a 15-mile canoe route, a 29-mile mountain bike course and a five-mile run. The triathlon can be completed solo or as a team.

The Chippewa Triathlon route follows the centuries-old Pike Bay Connection through the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake. The final course will be set the night before or morning of the race based on wind and forecasted weather. In the event of inclement weather, the event may be delayed or altered.

The Chippewa Triathlon is not solely a competitive event. Organizers emphasize its value as a personal challenge and a chance to improve health through preparatory training.

The race begins at the MNDOT Wayside Rest Area on the southwest shore of Cass Lake at 7:00 a.m. To register, visit www.chippewatriathlon.com or contact chippewatriathlon@live.com by email.

