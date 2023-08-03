Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red Lake's Mickaylee Garrigan places 2nd at Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier

Garrigan next heads to the sub-regional qualifier at the Braemar Golf Course in Edina on Aug. 6.

080523.S.BP.YOUTHGOLF Mickaylee Garrigan.jpg
Red Lake's Mickaylee Garrigan, left, finished second at the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:10 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — Red Lake's Mickaylee Garrigan placed second among girls aged 14-15 at the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier held July 25 at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

Garrigan placed second overall with a score of 77. She placed first in putting and third in chipping.

Garrigan next heads to the sub-regional qualifier at the Braemar Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Edina.

Garrigan is a junior member at the Bemidji Town and Country Club and was one of the top players on the Bemidji Middle School girls golf team. She will be entering her freshman year at Bemidji High School this fall.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
