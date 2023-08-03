Red Lake's Mickaylee Garrigan places 2nd at Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier

GRAND RAPIDS — Red Lake's Mickaylee Garrigan placed second among girls aged 14-15 at the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier held July 25 at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

Garrigan placed second overall with a score of 77. She placed first in putting and third in chipping.

Garrigan next heads to the sub-regional qualifier at the Braemar Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Edina.

Garrigan is a junior member at the Bemidji Town and Country Club and was one of the top players on the Bemidji Middle School girls golf team. She will be entering her freshman year at Bemidji High School this fall.