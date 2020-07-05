AMOR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Marlys Baumann and the rest of the volunteer committee are always dreaming up new features for the 35-acre recreation area next to Zion Lutheran Church in Amor Township called God’s Acres.

“Somebody comes up with an idea and we have all this space,” Baumann said. “So they have this idea and we think, ‘Oh, we could do that there, we could do that there.’”

The latest dream turned reality at God’s Acres is a drone park, dubbed "Amor International Drone Airport." The 2.5-acre drone park features a hoop through which pilots can attempt to fly their drones to test their skills. It has seven landing pads, each identified as a different geographic location, including Egypt, Greenland and Oahu.

Bauman says the idea for the drone park came when they saw people using the outfield of the baseball field to practice piloting their drones.

That's when Zion congregation member Chuck Erickson took it upon himself to build the pilots their own space.

Bauman said while she has seen several people enjoying the drone park since it was completed this spring, she is still trying to get the word out that it is there.

“We don’t have any dollars to advertise,” Baumann said. “When we get donations, we like to use it directly to improve the park.”

God’s Acres is also getting a veterans tribute installed this summer. The walking path and cement slab for the tribute are already in place and flagpoles are being installed. A large granite display piece is still being shipped.

“The granite has been delayed because of the coronavirus,” Baumann said. “Right now it’s on a boat coming across the ocean.”

The park is also selling granite tribute blocks that can be inscribed with a veteran’s name for $150.

Just like the other features in God’s Acres, the drone airport and the veterans tribute are funded by donations.

The recreation area features a baseball field, soccer field, basketball court, and pickleball court, a frisbee golf course, a prayer garden, a playground, a “mud kitchen” with stainless steel counters, a checkerboard, a walking trail, and many more activities and features.

Each of the athletic facilities have boxes with all of the equipment needed to play. The baseball field has balls, bats, gloves, and bases, and the pickleball court has balls and racquets, all of which were donated.

“I love to see people enjoying it and see them play,” Baumann said. “We have visitors from all over. I was out there the other day and we had a visitor from Scotland playing frisbee golf. I’ve visited with people from many different states — Colorado, California.”

The God Acres committee is hosting a fundraising event on Aug. 1 with an outdoor concert and food served.