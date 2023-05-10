Former BSU Beaver Zach Whitecloud accepts apology after ESPN anchor mocks his name

LAS VEGAS -- Zach Whitecloud didn't want to address this.

He'd much rather put his focus on the Golden Knights playing a great game on Monday and a chance to put the pressure on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

But the defenseman used his platform on Tuesday to address a situation where a longtime ESPN anchor mocked Whitecloud's name during SportsCenter on Monday night.

John Anderson, who has been with the company since 1999, compared Whitecloud's name to toilet paper while calling the highlights of the Golden Knights' 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series.

While relaying Whitecloud's goal that made it 3-1, Anderson said, "What kind of name is Whitecloud? Great name if you're toilet paper."

Whitecloud is the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, a community of about 2,500 people near Brandon, Manitoba, in Canada.

Zach Whitecloud

"I wanted to make sure that he knew I accepted his apology, and people make mistakes," Whitecloud said in comments posted on the team's social media accounts. "This is a scenario where, not just John, but I think everyone can learn from and move forward in a positive direction and try to be better for."

Whitecloud reached out to Anderson earlier in the morning, and Anderson apologized and acknowledged the comment was a failed attempt at humor.

"This is totally on me and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said," Anderson said in a statement via ESPN to the Sun. "It's my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it."

The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation said in a statement to the Sun on Wednesday that while it was disheartened by the initial remarks, "we appreciate the swift recognition of the issue and the subsequent apology."

"We commend Zach for his strength in carrying our cultural traditions with him and for being the first to address this situation," the statement said. "It is crucial to understand that derogatory remarks or jokes about Indigenous names or identities perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to the marginalization of Indigenous peoples."

The nation said it hoped the incident would be a teaching moment for all involved and create a better understanding of cultural sensitivity and respect.

"It is incumbent upon media organizations to recognize the impact of their words and actions and take steps to promote inclusivity and respect for all cultures," it says.

Whitecloud is in his third trip to the playoffs since signing with the Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Bemidji State University. The 26-year-old defenseman has three points in three games this series, which Vegas leads 2-1.

Whitecloud found out about the comments immediately after the game through social media. "The way it was received was obviously insensitive," he said.

"I believe he was sincere in his apology," Whitecloud said. "I was going to be the first person to reach out my hand and offer help. People make mistakes, and it's just a time for everyone to learn."

Part of that education is trying to educate those whenever possible. Whitecloud has long been proud of his heritage. He's proud to carry his grandfather's name.

When 215 children's bodies were found at the site of a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia in June 2021, Whitecloud spoke out in a time of grief for Indigenous people.

"We will continue to use our voices and our platforms to help effect positive change so that all children in future generations have the opportunity to live fulfilled lives free from fear and prejudice," Whitecloud said at the time.

Game 4 was set for Wednesday night in Edmonton.

"We appreciate the apology extended by John Anderson and ESPN," says the SVDN, "and look forward to seeing a genuine commitment to fostering understanding and respect in the future."

