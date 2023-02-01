WRESTLING: Bemidji sweeps DGF tri, 5 Lumberjacks perfect at meet
GLYNDON – The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team kept rolling on Tuesday in Glyndon.
Facing Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Detroit Lakes in a triangular meet hosted by DGF, the Lumberjacks piled up two more wins. BHS defeated DL by a score of 51 team points to 27 and also felled Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 41-30.
A number of Jacks held perfect records throughout the night’s competition. Gabe Morin, Nick Strand, Brody Castonguay, Seth Newby and Coy Olsen all went 2-0, wrapping up victories in their matches against opponents from both DGF and the Lakers.
Bemidji next returns home to face Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen in a home triangular at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the BHS Gymnasium.
