WRESTLING: Willmar's heavyweight heroics leave Jacks heartbroken again

BRAINERD – Willmar has been a thorn in the side of the Bemidji High School wrestling team over the last three years.

The Lumberjacks’ championship duals with the Cardinals have become an annual affair. The two Section 8-3A powerhouse programs have met with a state berth on the line each of the last six seasons, including Bemidji’s 33-25 loss on Friday at Brainerd High School.

Much like last year’s 29-25 championship loss to the Cardinals , it came down to the heavyweight match. Tom Paquette had Willmar’s Daunte Castellano on the ropes by scoring a near fall. However, at 3:35, the roles were reversed. Castellano scored the decisive fall victory and a third consecutive section title for Willmar.

Willmar junior Daunte Castellano, middle, reacts after winning his 285-pound match by fall to secure the Cardinals' 33-25 win in the Section 8AAA team championship over Bemidji on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

“We were up 6-0 with the opponent (on his) back and got rolled through and pinned,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “Kids wrestled great. Very proud of their effort and performance.”

The Jacks built a 10-0 lead through two matches before the Cardinals won five straight, taking a 21-10 advantage. Seth Newby picked up a 6-2 decision win at 182-pounds, cutting the deficit to 24-22.

Willmar’s Ramero Trevino picked up a 3-0 decision win over Barrick Nelson at 195. Parker Orvik regained the three points for the Jacks with an 8-1 decision win at 220 over Zander Miska, setting up the heavyweight showdown.

Bemidji got to its sixth straight title bout with a 38-21 win over Brainerd in the semifinal round.

The Section 8-3A individual tournament begins on Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Cloud Tech High School.