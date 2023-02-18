99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WRESTLING: Willmar's heavyweight heroics leave Jacks heartbroken again

Willmar won the Section 8-3A wrestling championship on Friday night at Brainerd High School with a 33-25 victory over Bemidji.

DSC_2244.JPG
Bemidji's Nick Strand, top, goes for a fall on Willmar's Lawson Anez during their 113-pound match in the Section 8AAA team championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 17, 2023 11:45 PM

BRAINERD – Willmar has been a thorn in the side of the Bemidji High School wrestling team over the last three years.

The Lumberjacks’ championship duals with the Cardinals have become an annual affair. The two Section 8-3A powerhouse programs have met with a state berth on the line each of the last six seasons, including Bemidji’s 33-25 loss on Friday at Brainerd High School.

Much like last year’s 29-25 championship loss to the Cardinals , it came down to the heavyweight match. Tom Paquette had Willmar’s Daunte Castellano on the ropes by scoring a near fall. However, at 3:35, the roles were reversed. Castellano scored the decisive fall victory and a third consecutive section title for Willmar.

DSC_2762 (1).JPG
Willmar junior Daunte Castellano, middle, reacts after winning his 285-pound match by fall to secure the Cardinals' 33-25 win in the Section 8AAA team championship over Bemidji on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service

“We were up 6-0 with the opponent (on his) back and got rolled through and pinned,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “Kids wrestled great. Very proud of their effort and performance.”

The Jacks built a 10-0 lead through two matches before the Cardinals won five straight, taking a 21-10 advantage. Seth Newby picked up a 6-2 decision win at 182-pounds, cutting the deficit to 24-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar’s Ramero Trevino picked up a 3-0 decision win over Barrick Nelson at 195. Parker Orvik regained the three points for the Jacks with an 8-1 decision win at 220 over Zander Miska, setting up the heavyweight showdown.

Bemidji got to its sixth straight title bout with a 38-21 win over Brainerd in the semifinal round.

The Section 8-3A individual tournament begins on Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Cloud Tech High School.

DSC_2684.JPG
Bemidji's Parker Orvik, right, takes Willmar's Zander Miska down to the mat during their 220-pound match in the Section 8AAA championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
021823.S.BP.BHSBBB Eric Nelson 1.jpg
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks shower Eric ‘Big E’ Nelson with love at packed BHS Gym
February 16, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: O'Leary's late goal snaps Bemidji's winless streak
February 16, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BemidjiNordic (1).jpg
Prep
NORDIC SKIING: Walters 'proud' of Bemidji's showing at state meet
February 16, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado