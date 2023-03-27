99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WRESTLING: Strand takes 4th at national tournament in Virginia Beach, 3 other Jacks in action

Nick Strand was one of four Bemidji High School wrestlers to compete in the National High School Coaches Association Tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., last week.

DSC_2244.JPG
Bemidji's Nick Strand, top, goes for a fall on Willmar's Lawson Anez during their 113-pound match in the Section 8AAA team championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:30 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four Bemidji High School wrestlers competed at the National High School Coaches Association Tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., last week.

Nick Strand took fourth place in his division, finishing the week 7-2. He won his first four matches – two by decision and two by fall – before losing to Brandt Harer of Pennsylvania by technical fall. In his first consolation match, Strand got back on track with a 6-0 decision win over New Jersey’s Joseph Petriello, then pinned Florida’s Clinton Legg in 1:30.

Strand picked up another win, beating Seach Hibbler of New Jersey by a 3-2 decision. In the third-place bout, Alabama’s John Stewart edged out an 8-2 decision win.

Gavin Osborn went 5-2 on the week. Seth Newby and Gabe Morin each went 3-2 in their respective classes. All four BHS wrestlers competed in the Class 3A Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament in St. Paul in March.

011823.S.BP.BHSWRES Gabe Morin.jpg
Bemidji freshman Gabe Morin's arm is raised after winning a match during the Rick Lee Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
011823.S.BP.BHSWRES Seth Newby.jpg
Bemidji senior Seth Newby grapples with his opponent during the Rick Lee Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

