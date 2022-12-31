99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WRESTLING: Seth Newby breaks pin record, Dane Jorgensen reaches 100 wins

After competing on Thursday and Friday, the Lumberjack boys took fifth place out of 63 teams across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, and the Bemidji girls placed fifth of 52 teams, as well.

BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 07:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FARGO, N.D. – The Bemidji High School wrestling teams had a productive two days at the Rumble on the Red Invite held at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

After competing on Thursday and Friday, the Lumberjack boys took fifth place out of 63 teams across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, and the BHS girls placed fifth of 52 teams, as well.

Bemidji also made some individual history on the mat. Seth Newby set a new BHS record with 102 career pins, and Dane Jorgensen collected his 100th career win and 50th pin. Newby’s latest pin broke a tie with Kade Johnson for the most in program history.

The Jacks boys accumulated 113.5 team points, trailing first place New Prague (193.5), Stillwater (146) and Jackson County Central (135.5).

Bemidji’s girls team compiled 127 points, looking up at Bismarck (206), Minot (162), Bismarck Legacy (149) and Central Cass (135) in the top five.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the boys, Jorgensen took second in the 160-pound bracket, as did Newby at 170. Barrick Nelson took fourth at 195, Nick Strand placed sixth at 120 and Hunter Heim finished eighth at 126.

On the girls side, Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm paced the Lumberjacks with a third-place finish at 105 pounds. Makaya Gotchie took fifth at 110, as did Tori Bahr at 125 and Maya Schmidt at 170.

Amber Kremper (100 pounds) and Kiera Hagman (110) both placed sixth in their brackets, as well.

The BHS boys will next compete at a triangular in Alexandria at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, while the girls take on the field at The Clash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, in La Crosse, Wis.

Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-New Prague 193.5; 2-Stillwater 146; 3-Jackson County Central 135.5; 4-Waconia 115; 5-Bemidji 113.5; 6-Mounds View 113; 7-Albert Lea Area 106; 8-Forest Lake 89.5; 9-Bismarck 83; 10-Bismarck Legacy 82.

Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bismarck 206; 2-Minot 162; 3-Bismarck Legacy 149; 4-Central Cass 135; 5-Bemidji 127; 6-West Fargo Sheyenne 109.5; 7-Jamestown 103; 8-Lisbon 97; 9-Mandan 90; 10-Fargo 87.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSWRESTLING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
010423.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji holds Tartan to 18 in first half, cruises to victory
The Bemidji High School girls basketball team brought out the industrial clamps on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium.
December 30, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
010423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Tate Metcalf.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Tate Metcalf shutout secures Bemidji’s 3-0 win over section-leading Elks
Friday’s benchmark win stands as Bemidji’s first against a section opponent this season. After an 0-5 start in such games, the victory also proves that the Jacks are starting to find their stride.
December 30, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji can’t keep pace with Blaine offense to close out invite
The Bemidji High School boys basketball team had a prolific first half on Friday in Collegeville, scoring 43 points against Blaine at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic.
December 30, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Oster’s late power-play goal sends Bemidji over Wings
Utilizing a special teams chance, Elizabeth Oster lined up a shot and scored at 12:53 in the third, using Naomi Johnson’s assist to give BHS a lead it would not relinquish.
December 29, 2022 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report