WRESTLING: Seth Newby breaks pin record, Dane Jorgensen reaches 100 wins

FARGO, N.D. – The Bemidji High School wrestling teams had a productive two days at the Rumble on the Red Invite held at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

After competing on Thursday and Friday, the Lumberjack boys took fifth place out of 63 teams across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, and the BHS girls placed fifth of 52 teams, as well.

Bemidji also made some individual history on the mat. Seth Newby set a new BHS record with 102 career pins, and Dane Jorgensen collected his 100th career win and 50th pin. Newby’s latest pin broke a tie with Kade Johnson for the most in program history.

The Jacks boys accumulated 113.5 team points, trailing first place New Prague (193.5), Stillwater (146) and Jackson County Central (135.5).

Bemidji’s girls team compiled 127 points, looking up at Bismarck (206), Minot (162), Bismarck Legacy (149) and Central Cass (135) in the top five.

For the boys, Jorgensen took second in the 160-pound bracket, as did Newby at 170. Barrick Nelson took fourth at 195, Nick Strand placed sixth at 120 and Hunter Heim finished eighth at 126.

On the girls side, Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm paced the Lumberjacks with a third-place finish at 105 pounds. Makaya Gotchie took fifth at 110, as did Tori Bahr at 125 and Maya Schmidt at 170.

Amber Kremper (100 pounds) and Kiera Hagman (110) both placed sixth in their brackets, as well.

The BHS boys will next compete at a triangular in Alexandria at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, while the girls take on the field at The Clash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, in La Crosse, Wis.

Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-New Prague 193.5; 2-Stillwater 146; 3-Jackson County Central 135.5; 4-Waconia 115; 5-Bemidji 113.5; 6-Mounds View 113; 7-Albert Lea Area 106; 8-Forest Lake 89.5; 9-Bismarck 83; 10-Bismarck Legacy 82.

Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bismarck 206; 2-Minot 162; 3-Bismarck Legacy 149; 4-Central Cass 135; 5-Bemidji 127; 6-West Fargo Sheyenne 109.5; 7-Jamestown 103; 8-Lisbon 97; 9-Mandan 90; 10-Fargo 87.

