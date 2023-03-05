WRESTLING: Oster claims runner-up finish, 10 other Jacks in action at state

ST. PAUL – Elizabeth Oster’s second state wrestling tournament appearance ended under the brightest lights on the biggest stage at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Bemidji High School senior competed for a state championship at 165 pounds against top-seeded Ella Pagel of Northfield. Despite losing by fall (0:38), Oster became the second BHS girl to compete for gold at the state girls wrestling tournament, following Kylie Donat’s second-place finish a year ago.

Oster was the second-seeded competitor in the 165-pound bracket. She pinned Mora’s Shelby Strandlund in 30 seconds before beating Marshall’s Esther Say by a 7-3 decision.

Six BHS girls competed at state for the first time. Maya Schmidt wrestled in the 185-pound third-place match, falling to Apply Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo by a 5-0 decision. Schmidt scored a pin in 1:45 over Hastings’ Isabel Fritz in her quarterfinal bout before losing in the semifinals to St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning’s Katie Whealan by fall (5:55).

Bemidji High School's Maya Schmidt, top, wrestles in the 185-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Two Lumberjack girls took home sixth-place finishes. Makaya Gotchie (107) won a consolation semifinal match against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville’s Olivia Browen by a 6-0 decision. She later lost by fall in the fifth-place match against Hutchinson’s Gabbi VonBerge (1:57).

Imrie Mistic also took sixth place at 132 pounds. She beat Wadena-Deer Creek’s Faith Koning in the consolation semifinals before suffering a fall defeat at the hands of Apple Valley’s Andrea Quinones in 2:33.

Three other Lumberjacks competed in girls brackets. Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (114), Tori Bahr (126) and Brie Leeper (285) each went 0-2 on Saturday. Bemidji’s seven state-qualified girls led all schools for the second consecutive season.

The four remaining Bemidji boys wrapped up their seasons on Saturday. Dane Jorgensen took sixth place at 152 pounds. He beat Stillwater’s Otto Hanlon by a 13-8 decision before falling to St. Michael-Albertville’s Jarrett Wadsen in the consolation semifinals. In his fifth-place match, Jorgensen lost to Woodbury’s Brad Little in a narrow 5-3 decision.

Bemidji High School's Tori Bahr wrestles in the 114-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Nick Strand (113) and Seth Newby (160) each lost by decision in their only Saturday matches. Strand fell to Apple Valley’s Austin Laudenback 6-4, while Newby lost to Eden Prairie’s Jacory Bates 12-8.

Oster, Jorgensen, Newby, Hunter Heim and Coy Olsen make up Bemidji’s five state-qualified wrestlers who will graduate this spring.

A full recap of Friday’s action can be found here.

Bemidji High School's Imrie Mistic, right, wrestles in the 132-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Bemidji High School's Tori Bahr wrestles in the 114-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Bemidji High School's Brie Leeper, bottom, wrestles in the 235-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Bemidji High School's Maya Schmidt, top, wrestles in the 185-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Bemidji High School's Hunter Heim wrestles in his 126-pound match at the Class 3A state individual meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Bemidji High School's Dane Jorgensen, left, wrestles in his 152-pound match at the Class 3A state individual meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 3, 2023. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service