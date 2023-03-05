99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WRESTLING: Oster claims runner-up finish, 10 other Jacks in action at state

Elizabeth Oster's runner-up finish highlighted another big day for the Bemidji wrestlers at the state individual tournament in St. Paul.

165 Elizabeth Oster.JPG
Bemidji High School's Elizabeth Oster wrestles in the 165-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 04, 2023 10:05 PM

ST. PAUL – Elizabeth Oster’s second state wrestling tournament appearance ended under the brightest lights on the biggest stage at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Bemidji High School senior competed for a state championship at 165 pounds against top-seeded Ella Pagel of Northfield. Despite losing by fall (0:38), Oster became the second BHS girl to compete for gold at the state girls wrestling tournament, following Kylie Donat’s second-place finish a year ago.

Oster was the second-seeded competitor in the 165-pound bracket. She pinned Mora’s Shelby Strandlund in 30 seconds before beating Marshall’s Esther Say by a 7-3 decision.

Six BHS girls competed at state for the first time. Maya Schmidt wrestled in the 185-pound third-place match, falling to Apply Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo by a 5-0 decision. Schmidt scored a pin in 1:45 over Hastings’ Isabel Fritz in her quarterfinal bout before losing in the semifinals to St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning’s Katie Whealan by fall (5:55).

185 Maya Schmidt.JPG
Bemidji High School's Maya Schmidt, top, wrestles in the 185-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Two Lumberjack girls took home sixth-place finishes. Makaya Gotchie (107) won a consolation semifinal match against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville’s Olivia Browen by a 6-0 decision. She later lost by fall in the fifth-place match against Hutchinson’s Gabbi VonBerge (1:57).

Imrie Mistic also took sixth place at 132 pounds. She beat Wadena-Deer Creek’s Faith Koning in the consolation semifinals before suffering a fall defeat at the hands of Apple Valley’s Andrea Quinones in 2:33.

Three other Lumberjacks competed in girls brackets. Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (114), Tori Bahr (126) and Brie Leeper (285) each went 0-2 on Saturday. Bemidji’s seven state-qualified girls led all schools for the second consecutive season.

The four remaining Bemidji boys wrapped up their seasons on Saturday. Dane Jorgensen took sixth place at 152 pounds. He beat Stillwater’s Otto Hanlon by a 13-8 decision before falling to St. Michael-Albertville’s Jarrett Wadsen in the consolation semifinals. In his fifth-place match, Jorgensen lost to Woodbury’s Brad Little in a narrow 5-3 decision.

114 Tori Bahr (2).JPG
Bemidji High School's Tori Bahr wrestles in the 114-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Nick Strand (113) and Seth Newby (160) each lost by decision in their only Saturday matches. Strand fell to Apple Valley’s Austin Laudenback 6-4, while Newby lost to Eden Prairie’s Jacory Bates 12-8.

Oster, Jorgensen, Newby, Hunter Heim and Coy Olsen make up Bemidji’s five state-qualified wrestlers who will graduate this spring.

A full recap of Friday’s action can be found here.

132 Imrie Mistic.JPG
Bemidji High School's Imrie Mistic, right, wrestles in the 132-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
114 Tori Bahr.JPG
Bemidji High School's Tori Bahr wrestles in the 114-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
235 Brie Leeper.JPG
Bemidji High School's Brie Leeper, bottom, wrestles in the 235-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
185 Maya Schmidt (2).JPG
Bemidji High School's Maya Schmidt, top, wrestles in the 185-pound division at the state girls wrestling meet on March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
126 Hunter Heim.JPG
Bemidji High School's Hunter Heim wrestles in his 126-pound match at the Class 3A state individual meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 3, 2023.&nbsp;
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
152 Dane Jorgensen.JPG
Bemidji High School's Dane Jorgensen, left, wrestles in his 152-pound match at the Class 3A state individual meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
160 Seth Newby.JPG
Bemidji High School's Seth Newby, right, wrestles in his 160-pound match at the Class 3A state individual meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
