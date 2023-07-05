WRESTLING: Lumberjacks split boys and girls, Greg Skerik and Rance Bahr take over

BEMIDJI – The list of impactful Bemidji High School wrestling figures is long, so it’s no surprise the Lumberjacks returned to the well to stay at a high level.

The winningest wrestler in BHS history accepted the boys head coaching position starting in 2023-24. Greg Skerik amassed 211 victories before graduating in 2006. The four-time state individual participant and two-time state medalist will replace Rance Bahr, who resigned after 14 seasons.

“I’m from Bemidji, and I’ve been a part of this (wrestling) program for close to 30 years,” Skerik said. “It’s always kind of been a position I wanted, just more of a timing thing with Rance. He’s done a great job for so long. I worked with him when he first started coaching high school. Whenever Rance decided it was time to change things up, I was hoping things worked out on my end, and I’d be in a position to apply.”

Bahr isn’t going anywhere. Shortly after his resignation, he applied for the newly created girls wrestling head coaching position at BHS. In an effort to provide more resources for the largest high school girls wrestling program in Minnesota, Bahr was named Bemidji’s first girls-specific wrestling head coach in school history.

Bemidji's Greg Skerik coaches a youth wrestling tournament in Park Rapids. Skerik was named the new head coach of the Bemidji High School boys wrestling team in June. Contributed

“I was motivated by the challenge and trying something new,” Bahr said. “I felt like a change might be good for the boys program. The thought of change motivated me to make a switch. With the success that the girls have had, I wanted the challenge of continuing to grow this program. And with 70 (boys and girls) in the program last year, something needed to change to get the kids what they needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahr approached the Bemidji administration with a proposal to split the two programs. Finding time in the practice room was a big hurdle last season, along with having enough coaches dedicated to working with the wrestlers. Activities director Kristen McRae announced Evan Amdahl would join Bahr as the girls’ assistant coach.

“The administration has been great,” Bahr said. “Starting with the district office, we’ve had two different superintendents in Tim Lutz and Jeremy Olson. They’ve both been incredibly supportive of the idea of the girls wrestling program. Troy Hendricks and Kristen McRae have obviously been supportive, and they see the need for the girls to be separate. They see the potential. It’s what Bemidji schools are all about, giving people opportunities.”

Despite having a focus on the boys program, Skerik hopes to stay involved with the entire wrestling program.

“It’s going to be huge,” Skerik said about separating the boys and girls programs. “We’ve had lots of conversations about the things we can do with both programs. I have a strong tie to the girls program as well with my daughter wrestling. I’ve been around and helped a little bit with some of the girls. I’m a big supporter, and having Rance around to bounce ideas off is a huge help, too.”

New sheriff in town

Skerik’s high school wrestling career ended with a third-place finish at the 2006 state wrestling tournament. It was the second time he came home with hardware in as many years, finishing fourth a year earlier.

During his six years of wrestling at the varsity level, Skerik developed a love that extended beyond his time on the mat. Now, it’s led him to become Bahr’s successor.

“I’ve been a part of this program in some aspects since I was 5 years old,” Skerik said. “Bemidji has a really rich history of wrestling. I was part of a run during my six years on varsity where we went to state four years as a team. We placed in state a couple of those years. I had extremely high-level coaches, including Rance as an assistant during my first couple of years.”

Lumberjack wrestling coach Rance Bahr watches his son, Caleb, wrestle in the 220-pound match against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville in November of 2020 at the Rick Lee Duals. Pioneer File Photo

The Jacks are routinely one of the better Class 3A programs in Minnesota, often landing in The Guillotine’s top-10 rankings. However, despite some promising teams, Bemidji fell victim to Willmar in the Section 8-3A Tournament championship in each of the last three seasons. The Lumberjacks aim to win a ninth section championship in 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are different things we can do to try and further our kids from a technical side,” Skerik said. “The one thing Bemidji wrestlers pride themselves on is being tough – being good, physical, aggressive kids. Other programs have told us that. If we can take that while improving on the technical side, this program will grow.”

As for Bahr, his immediate goal is elevating the girls to even bigger heights. As girls wrestling grows in Minnesota, he wants to keep Bemidji at the forefront.

“Our girls and coaches were excited to have the girls ranked in the nation last season,” Bahr said of the Jacks’ No. 39 FloWrestling ranking. “To have Bemidji High School mentioned as the only Minnesota girls program ranked in the nation was pretty exciting. We just want to put all of our time and energy into that program and give them what they deserve. Hopefully, we’ll be mentioned among those top programs annually.”

Bahr is also committed to being a resource for Skerik, stating that he will do whatever he needs to help him make his life as a coach easier.

“I’m excited for Greg and excited for the boys program,” Bahr continued. “Obviously, Greg holds the record for the most wins at Bemidji High School for a wrestling career. He’s been to state several times. He’s placed several times. Beyond that, he’s got a ton of character and he’s a good person. He’s going to bring a ton of passion and new excitement to the program, which I think is needed.”