Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WRESTLING: Lumberjacks secure sweep over Perham, Thief River Falls

The Bemidji High School wrestling team powered its way to a triangular sweep on Tuesday night in Thief River Falls, defeating Perham 41-26 and the host Prowlers 43-21.

121022.S.BP.BHSWRES Talen Fairbanks.JPG
Bemidji's Talen Fairbanks, top, tries to pin his opponent from Perham during a triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Thief River Falls.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 11:06 PM
The Lumberjacks (5-0) had a number of perfect wrestlers on the night. Gabe Morin, Nick Strand, Brody Castonguay, Dane Jorgenson and Coy Olson were all 2-0, while Hunter Heim and Gavin Osborn followed by each going 1-0. Talen Fairbanks also recorded his first varsity win for BHS.

The Bemidji girls also competed in the meet but did not keep team scores. Tori Bahr went 2-0 with two pins, while Jadyn Eichberg and Leah Willard both made their wrestling debuts.

Both the Lumberjack boys and girls teams will next take part in the Paul Bunyan Invite, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, in Brainerd. The action kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

121022.S.BP.BHSWRES Nick Strand.JPG
Bemidji's Nick Strand, top, grapples with his Thief River Falls opponent during a triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in TRF.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
