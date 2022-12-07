WRESTLING: Lumberjacks secure sweep over Perham, Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team powered its way to a triangular sweep on Tuesday night in Thief River Falls, defeating Perham 41-26 and the host Prowlers 43-21.

The Lumberjacks (5-0) had a number of perfect wrestlers on the night. Gabe Morin, Nick Strand, Brody Castonguay, Dane Jorgenson and Coy Olson were all 2-0, while Hunter Heim and Gavin Osborn followed by each going 1-0. Talen Fairbanks also recorded his first varsity win for BHS.

The Bemidji girls also competed in the meet but did not keep team scores. Tori Bahr went 2-0 with two pins, while Jadyn Eichberg and Leah Willard both made their wrestling debuts.

Both the Lumberjack boys and girls teams will next take part in the Paul Bunyan Invite, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, in Brainerd. The action kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.