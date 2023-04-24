WRESTLING: Lumberjacks hand out awards for 2022-23 season

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School wrestling team held its postseason banquet over the weekend. Several Lumberjacks were honored for their efforts for the 2022-23 season.

Dane Jorgensen was named Most Valued Wrestler. He led the boys team in takedowns (118) near fall points (237), reversals (15), wins (49) and team points (252). Nick Strand also had 15 reversals to tie Jorgensen for the team lead. He also led BHS in falls with 31. Strand was named Most Outstanding Freshman and received the JimBob Graves Most Falls Memorial Award.

Makaya Gotchie was named Most Valued Wrestler among the girls. She led the team in wins (26), takedowns (53) and falls (21). She also won the JimBob Graves Most Falls Memorial Award.

Coy Olsen and Imrie Mistic won the Most Improved honor. Gabe Morin and Elizabeth Oster were named the Steve Castagna Dedicated Wrestler Award winners. Junior Brody Castonguay and sophomore Alec Newby won Outstanding Wrestler honors for their classes.

Barrick Nelson and Kylie Donat won Most Inspirational awards. Tori Bahr won Most Influential for the girls. Wes and Jamie Olsen, and Suzette Anderson received Parent Dedication Awards.

The BHS wrestling team is hosting its Extravaganza Fundraiser on Saturday, April 298, at the Bemidji National Guard Armory.