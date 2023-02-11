WRESTLING: Jacks end regular season with split at Hastings triangular

HASTINGS – The Bemidji High School wrestling team received a good test against two of the state’s top Class 3A teams at the Hastings triangular on Friday.

The Lumberjacks split the night, falling to third-ranked Hastings 42-25 before beating No. 11 Shakopee 38-26. BHS moved to 28-3 on the season and is currently the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A, according to The Guillotine.

Six Jacks finished the day perfect. Brody Castonguay, Hunter Heim, Alec Newby, Dane Jorgensen and Parker Orvik all went 2-0, while Tom Paquette went 1-0.

Bemidji earned the top seed in the Section 8-3A tournament. The Lumberjacks host eighth-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the BHS Gymnasium.

