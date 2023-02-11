99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
WRESTLING: Jacks end regular season with split at Hastings triangular

The Bemidji High School wrestling team split the Hastings triangular on Friday night.

BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 11:32 PM
HASTINGS – The Bemidji High School wrestling team received a good test against two of the state’s top Class 3A teams at the Hastings triangular on Friday.

The Lumberjacks split the night, falling to third-ranked Hastings 42-25 before beating No. 11 Shakopee 38-26. BHS moved to 28-3 on the season and is currently the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A, according to The Guillotine.

Six Jacks finished the day perfect. Brody Castonguay, Hunter Heim, Alec Newby, Dane Jorgensen and Parker Orvik all went 2-0, while Tom Paquette went 1-0.

Bemidji earned the top seed in the Section 8-3A tournament. The Lumberjacks host eighth-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSWRESTLING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
