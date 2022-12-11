SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
WRESTLING: Bemidji wins Paul Bunyan Invite, including 5 individual champions

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 10, 2022 08:32 PM
BRAINERD -- Naturally, the team that hails from the famous lumberjack’s hometown had the greatest success at the Paul Bunyan Invite.

The Bemidji High School wrestling team captured the tournament crown among boys programs on Saturday and concluded the two-day invitational in Brainerd with plenty of podium finishes.

Nick Strand (120 pounds), Dane Jorgensen (160 pounds) and Seth Newby (170 pounds) all won the championship in their respective weight classes for BHS.

Newby also picked up his 100th career pin during his semifinal match, then went on to earn his 101st when he clinched the 170-pound title. His 101st pin ties Kade Johnson for the most falls in program history.

On the girls side, Kylie Donat (145 pounds) and Maya Schmidt (165) both took first place for the Lumberjacks.

Bemidji also had runner-ups in Gabe Morin (113 pounds), Gavin Osborn (126), Coy Olson (182) and Spencer Ness (195) among the boys, plus Amber Kremper (100), Jadyn Kelly (145) and Leah Willard (165) among the girls. Tori Bahr rounded out the top-three markers by placing third for the girls at 132 pounds.

In the team standings, Becker, Royalton-Upsala and Brainerd filled out the top four spots.

BHS will next take part in a triangular against Mora and Foley starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Mora.

