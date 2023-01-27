WRESTLING: Bemidji sweeps quad meet in Sauk Rapids as 4 Jacks go 3-0

SAUK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team had a productive Thursday in Sauk Rapids.

The Lumberjacks matched up with Fergus Falls, Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice, picking up a team victory over each opposing squad.

BHS took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 66-8, Fergus Falls 66-15 and Little Falls 40-27.

Several Jacks wrestlers had perfect days on the mat. Brody Castonguay, Gabe Morin, Parker Orvik and Tom Paquette all finished with three wins, while Alec Newby, Seth Newby and Nick Strand went 2-0 for Bemidji.

Weston Seitz and Trenten Fredriksen-Holm picked up their first varsity wins for BHS, as well.

Also on Thursday, the Lumberjacks moved up to No. 5 in the state Class AAA rankings. They represent the highest-ranked Section 8-3A team and trail only St. Michael-Albertville, Waconia, Hastings and Eden Prairie statewide.

After yet another dominant performance, the Jacks will return to the mat for the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton triangular at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Glyndon.