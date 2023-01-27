STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WRESTLING: Bemidji sweeps quad meet in Sauk Rapids as 4 Jacks go 3-0

The Lumberjacks matched up with Fergus Falls, Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, picking up a team victory over each opposing squad. Several Jacks wrestlers had perfect days on the mat.

BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 12:25 AM
SAUK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team had a productive Thursday in Sauk Rapids.

The Lumberjacks matched up with Fergus Falls, Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice, picking up a team victory over each opposing squad.

BHS took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 66-8, Fergus Falls 66-15 and Little Falls 40-27.

Several Jacks wrestlers had perfect days on the mat. Brody Castonguay, Gabe Morin, Parker Orvik and Tom Paquette all finished with three wins, while Alec Newby, Seth Newby and Nick Strand went 2-0 for Bemidji.

Weston Seitz and Trenten Fredriksen-Holm picked up their first varsity wins for BHS, as well.

Also on Thursday, the Lumberjacks moved up to No. 5 in the state Class AAA rankings. They represent the highest-ranked Section 8-3A team and trail only St. Michael-Albertville, Waconia, Hastings and Eden Prairie statewide.

After yet another dominant performance, the Jacks will return to the mat for the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton triangular at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Glyndon.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
