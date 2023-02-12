99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji sends 7 girls to state with top-2 finishes at sections

Seven Bemidji High School girls wrestlers earned state berths at sections on Saturday in Sartell.

BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 11:23 PM
SARTELL – Seven Bemidji High School girls wrestlers punched tickets to the state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the section girls wrestling championships at Sartell High School.

Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (114 pounds), Tori Bahr (126), Elizabeth Oster (165) and Maya Schmidt (185) won individual section championships in their respective weight classes. Makaya Gotchie (107), Imrie Mistic (132) and Brie Leeper (235) also qualified for state with runner-up finishes.

Fredriksen-Holm beat Fridley’s Jennifer Nguyen by technical fall in four minutes, while Bahr beat St. Michael-Albertville’s Claire Kvant by a 10-8 decision.

Oster will go to state for the second consecutive year after beating STMA’s Mylin Lemke by fall (0:59). She qualified last year as a runner-up at 145 pounds.

Schmidt rounded out the first-place finishers by pinning another STMA’s Maggie Steele in 44 seconds. The Jacks doubled their section champion total from a year ago.

Gotchie earned her first state birth with a 5-2 decision win over BOLD’s Ava Kiecker. Mistic won a no-contest decision against Benson’s Halle Bolduc, while Leeper pinned STMA’s Lily Hamilton in 5:32 in her second-place bout.

Bemidji’s seven state qualifications were the most of any team at sections in Sartell.

Five other BHS girls wrestlers competed on Saturday. Amber Kremper (3rd, 100), Natasha Severson (3rd, 145), Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (4th, 120), Leah Willard (4th, 152) and Dezerai Puffe (6th, 138) all finished in the top six in their respective divisions.

The girls state quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
