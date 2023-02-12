WRESTLING: Bemidji sends 7 girls to state with top-2 finishes at sections

SARTELL – Seven Bemidji High School girls wrestlers punched tickets to the state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the section girls wrestling championships at Sartell High School.

Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (114 pounds), Tori Bahr (126), Elizabeth Oster (165) and Maya Schmidt (185) won individual section championships in their respective weight classes. Makaya Gotchie (107), Imrie Mistic (132) and Brie Leeper (235) also qualified for state with runner-up finishes.

Fredriksen-Holm beat Fridley’s Jennifer Nguyen by technical fall in four minutes, while Bahr beat St. Michael-Albertville’s Claire Kvant by a 10-8 decision.

Oster will go to state for the second consecutive year after beating STMA’s Mylin Lemke by fall (0:59). She qualified last year as a runner-up at 145 pounds.

Schmidt rounded out the first-place finishers by pinning another STMA’s Maggie Steele in 44 seconds. The Jacks doubled their section champion total from a year ago.

Gotchie earned her first state birth with a 5-2 decision win over BOLD’s Ava Kiecker. Mistic won a no-contest decision against Benson’s Halle Bolduc, while Leeper pinned STMA’s Lily Hamilton in 5:32 in her second-place bout.

Bemidji’s seven state qualifications were the most of any team at sections in Sartell.

Five other BHS girls wrestlers competed on Saturday. Amber Kremper (3rd, 100), Natasha Severson (3rd, 145), Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (4th, 120), Leah Willard (4th, 152) and Dezerai Puffe (6th, 138) all finished in the top six in their respective divisions.

The girls state quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.