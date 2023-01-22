STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WRESTLING: Bemidji rolls to first place at Thief River tournament

Bemidji's individual champions were Gabriel Morin at 106 pounds, Nick Strand at 113, Hunter Heim at 120, Dane Jorgenson at 152 and Barrick Nelson at 195.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 06:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team won the Thief River Falls Prowler Invitational tournament on Saturday with 241.5 points.

The Lumberjacks topped the 13-team field and had five individual champions.

Thief River Falls finished second with 191 points.

Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena finished in a tie for eighth with 30 points.

Bemidji's individual champions were Gabriel Morin at 106 pounds, Nick Strand at 113, Hunter Heim at 120, Dane Jorgenson at 152 and Barrick Nelson at 195.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finishing second for the Jacks were Gavin Olson at 120, Brody Castonguay at 126, Seth Newby at 160 and Coy Olson at 170,

Third-place winner for Bemidji was Ty White at 132.

The Jacks will be back in action at 5 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Sauk Rapids-Rice quadrangular.

Team Results

1- Bemidji 241.5; 2-Thief River Falls 191; 3-Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie 157.54; 4-Detroit Lakes 123.05; 5-Crookston 106.5; 6-United North Central 99.5; 7-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 42.5; 8-Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 30; 8-Grand Forks Red River 30; 10-Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28; 11-Fertile-Beltrami 21; 12-Roseau 16; 13-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 15.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSWRESTLING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
012523.S.BP.BHSGBB Amelia Vernlund.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strong second half sparks Jacks’ 44-31 win over Brainerd
The Lumberjacks (5-9) snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Warriors fell to 4-10.
January 20, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012523.S.BP.BHSGGYM Aubrey DeWitt.jpg
Prep
GYMNASTICS: Hill wins all-around, two events in Bemidji’s win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
The Lumberjacks finished 1-2-3 in all-around at the Gym Bin Friday night.
January 20, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012123.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Bailey Rupp.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Rupp buries 2, Bemidji banks big lead and holds on to top GR/G
The Bemidji High School girls hockey team built itself a nice 3-0 cushion on Thursday night against Grand Rapids/Greenway. The Lumberjacks ended up needing every bit of it.
January 19, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012123.S.BP.BHSBBB 1,000 celebration.jpg
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Isaac Severts scores 1,000th point as Jacks blitz Bluejackets
“It was awesome,” Severts said. “My teammates are great. They always – they're super supportive. It was great to get it with my team and have everyone get hype and stuff. It was pretty fun.”
January 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock