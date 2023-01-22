WRESTLING: Bemidji rolls to first place at Thief River tournament

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team won the Thief River Falls Prowler Invitational tournament on Saturday with 241.5 points.

The Lumberjacks topped the 13-team field and had five individual champions.

Thief River Falls finished second with 191 points.

Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena finished in a tie for eighth with 30 points.

Bemidji's individual champions were Gabriel Morin at 106 pounds, Nick Strand at 113, Hunter Heim at 120, Dane Jorgenson at 152 and Barrick Nelson at 195.

Finishing second for the Jacks were Gavin Olson at 120, Brody Castonguay at 126, Seth Newby at 160 and Coy Olson at 170,

Third-place winner for Bemidji was Ty White at 132.

The Jacks will be back in action at 5 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Sauk Rapids-Rice quadrangular.

Team Results

1- Bemidji 241.5; 2-Thief River Falls 191; 3-Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie 157.54; 4-Detroit Lakes 123.05; 5-Crookston 106.5; 6-United North Central 99.5; 7-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 42.5; 8-Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 30; 8-Grand Forks Red River 30; 10-Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28; 11-Fertile-Beltrami 21; 12-Roseau 16; 13-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 15.