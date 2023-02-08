WRESTLING: Bemidji rides three pins to 54-17 win

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team overpowered Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 54-17 in a dual Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium

Bemidji junior Brody Castonguay throws down his opponent during a match against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

After the visitors won the opening 106-pound match, Bemidji rattled off 22 unanswered points and dropped only three matches. The Lumberjacks won four of the bouts by forfeit.

Winners on the mat for Bemidji were Gabriel Morin at 113 pounds, Brody Castonguay at 132, Alec Newby at 138, Dan Jorgenson at 160, Seth Newby at 170 and Jared Donat at 285. Morin, Seth Newby and Donat each won by fall.

The Jacks will face Hastings and Shakopee starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Deb. 10 in Hastings.

Bemidji freshman Gabe Morin wrestles his opponent during a match against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 54, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 17

106: Hudson Truax (BHVPP) over Casey Sisinero, Fall 1:14

113: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Orran Hart, Fall 5:35

120: Nick Strand (BHS) by forfeit

126: Hunter Heim (BHS) by forfeit

132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Bennet Arceneau, Maj Dec 9-1

138: Alec Newby (BHS) over Tanner Schulke, Dec 10-4

145: David Revering (BHVPP) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Maj Dec 17-4

152: Blake Sumstad (BHVPP) over Jack Solum, Dec 3-2

160: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Cayden Kimber, Tech Fall 3:24

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Justin Koehn, Fall 0:58

182: Coy Olsen (BHS) by forfeit

195: Barrick Nelson (BHS) by forfeit

220: Braden Shamp (BHVPP) over Thomas Paquette, Maj Dec 10-2

285: Jared Donat (BHS) over Hunter Strom, Fall 3:28