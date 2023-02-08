99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep

WRESTLING: Bemidji rides three pins to 54-17 win

Bemidji's Gabriel Morin, Seth Newby and Jared Donat each won by fall.

021123.S.BP.BHSBWRE Dane Jorgensen.jpg
Bemidji senior Dane Jorgensen high-fives his teammates after winning his match against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 07, 2023 09:57 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team overpowered Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 54-17 in a dual Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium

021123.S.BP.BHSBWRE Brody Castonguay.jpg
Bemidji junior Brody Castonguay throws down his opponent during a match against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

After the visitors won the opening 106-pound match, Bemidji rattled off 22 unanswered points and dropped only three matches. The Lumberjacks won four of the bouts by forfeit.

Winners on the mat for Bemidji were Gabriel Morin at 113 pounds, Brody Castonguay at 132, Alec Newby at 138, Dan Jorgenson at 160, Seth Newby at 170 and Jared Donat at 285. Morin, Seth Newby and Donat each won by fall.

The Jacks will face Hastings and Shakopee starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Deb. 10 in Hastings.

021123.S.BP.BHSBWRE Gabe Morin.jpg
Bemidji freshman Gabe Morin wrestles his opponent during a match against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 54, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 17

106: Hudson Truax (BHVPP) over Casey Sisinero, Fall 1:14

113: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Orran Hart, Fall 5:35

120: Nick Strand (BHS) by forfeit

126: Hunter Heim (BHS) by forfeit

132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Bennet Arceneau, Maj Dec 9-1

138: Alec Newby (BHS) over Tanner Schulke, Dec 10-4

145: David Revering (BHVPP) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Maj Dec 17-4

152: Blake Sumstad (BHVPP) over Jack Solum, Dec 3-2

160: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Cayden Kimber, Tech Fall 3:24

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Justin Koehn, Fall 0:58

182: Coy Olsen (BHS) by forfeit

195: Barrick Nelson (BHS) by forfeit

220: Braden Shamp (BHVPP) over Thomas Paquette, Maj Dec 10-2

285: Jared Donat (BHS) over Hunter Strom, Fall 3:28

021123.S.BP.BHSBWRE Alec Newby.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Alec Newby wrestles his opponent during a match against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
