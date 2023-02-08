WRESTLING: Bemidji rides three pins to 54-17 win
Bemidji's Gabriel Morin, Seth Newby and Jared Donat each won by fall.
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team overpowered Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 54-17 in a dual Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium
After the visitors won the opening 106-pound match, Bemidji rattled off 22 unanswered points and dropped only three matches. The Lumberjacks won four of the bouts by forfeit.
Winners on the mat for Bemidji were Gabriel Morin at 113 pounds, Brody Castonguay at 132, Alec Newby at 138, Dan Jorgenson at 160, Seth Newby at 170 and Jared Donat at 285. Morin, Seth Newby and Donat each won by fall.
The Jacks will face Hastings and Shakopee starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Deb. 10 in Hastings.
Bemidji 54, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 17
ADVERTISEMENT
106: Hudson Truax (BHVPP) over Casey Sisinero, Fall 1:14
113: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Orran Hart, Fall 5:35
120: Nick Strand (BHS) by forfeit
126: Hunter Heim (BHS) by forfeit
132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Bennet Arceneau, Maj Dec 9-1
138: Alec Newby (BHS) over Tanner Schulke, Dec 10-4
145: David Revering (BHVPP) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Maj Dec 17-4
152: Blake Sumstad (BHVPP) over Jack Solum, Dec 3-2
ADVERTISEMENT
160: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Cayden Kimber, Tech Fall 3:24
170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Justin Koehn, Fall 0:58
182: Coy Olsen (BHS) by forfeit
195: Barrick Nelson (BHS) by forfeit
220: Braden Shamp (BHVPP) over Thomas Paquette, Maj Dec 10-2
285: Jared Donat (BHS) over Hunter Strom, Fall 3:28