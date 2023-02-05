99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep




WRESTLING: Bemidji girls take second among 59 teams at Pine Island invite

The Bemidji girls wrestlers took second place in a 59-team field at Pine Island High School on Saturday.

BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 10:24 PM
PINE ISLAND – The Bemidji High School girls wrestling team competed in one of the state’s biggest girls-only regular-season tournaments at Pine Island High School on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks finished in second place among 59 schools with a point total of 125. Apple Valley won the team title with a mark of 128.

Maya Schmidt (185) claimed the best finish for BHS. She took first place in her division, beating Apple Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo by fall (4:57). She also pinned Eau Claire North’s in 57 seconds and Fillmore CIMC’s Katie Whealan in 4:35 to get to the championship bout.

Elizabeth Oster (165) also wrestled for an individual title. She came up short against Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki, who won by fall (1:02). Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (120B) also finished in second place, falling to Cannon Falls’ Parker Gill by fall (3:55).

Paige Molitor (90) claimed a third-place finish for the Jacks. She pinned Pine Islands’ Laurel Rezac in 3:52. Brie Leeper (235) and Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (114) also finished in the top five, respectively. Leeper took fourth, falling in her third-place match against South St. Paul’s Ellie Geroge by fall (5:01). Fredriksen-Holm won her fifth-place match, pinning Hastings’ Allison Weinzettle in 3:13.

The BHS wrestling team is back at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie. The Bemidji girls will gear up for their section tournament on Feb. 11 at a time to be determined at Sartell High School.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
