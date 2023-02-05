WRESTLING: Bemidji girls take second among 59 teams at Pine Island invite

PINE ISLAND – The Bemidji High School girls wrestling team competed in one of the state’s biggest girls-only regular-season tournaments at Pine Island High School on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks finished in second place among 59 schools with a point total of 125. Apple Valley won the team title with a mark of 128.

Maya Schmidt (185) claimed the best finish for BHS. She took first place in her division, beating Apple Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo by fall (4:57). She also pinned Eau Claire North’s in 57 seconds and Fillmore CIMC’s Katie Whealan in 4:35 to get to the championship bout.

Elizabeth Oster (165) also wrestled for an individual title. She came up short against Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki, who won by fall (1:02). Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (120B) also finished in second place, falling to Cannon Falls’ Parker Gill by fall (3:55).

Paige Molitor (90) claimed a third-place finish for the Jacks. She pinned Pine Islands’ Laurel Rezac in 3:52. Brie Leeper (235) and Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (114) also finished in the top five, respectively. Leeper took fourth, falling in her third-place match against South St. Paul’s Ellie Geroge by fall (5:01). Fredriksen-Holm won her fifth-place match, pinning Hastings’ Allison Weinzettle in 3:13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BHS wrestling team is back at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie. The Bemidji girls will gear up for their section tournament on Feb. 11 at a time to be determined at Sartell High School.