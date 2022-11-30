SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
WRESTLING: Bemidji encouraging more participants to join girls program

The grassroots Bemidji High School girls wrestling program is seeking continued growth after a successful inaugural season last winter.

121121.S.BP.BHSGWRES Imrie Mistic.jpg
Bemidji's Imrie Mistic (top) wrestles her opponent in a match against Mora on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 30, 2022 04:09 PM
BHS head coach Rance Bahr is encouraging more athletes to join the program, which featured 13 girls in 2021-22 and has already expanded to 23 to begin the 2022-23 season.

The Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association also named the Lumberjacks its 2022 state champion, a distinction reserved for the team that scores the most points in the individual state tournament.

The Minnesota State High School League, the official organization that runs high school sports in Minnesota, did not crown a girls team champion. But 2021-22 marked the first year of MSHSL-sanctioned girls wrestling.

The Bemidji girls have 10 events on the calendar this season, starting with the Paul Bunyan Invite on Dec. 9-10 in Brainerd. Individual sections will take place on Feb. 11 in Sartell, and the state tournament will run from March 1-4.

This year’s captains are Elizabeth Oster, Kylie Donat and Tori Bahr.

To view preseason rankings for each weight class, click here.

For more information or to sign up for wrestling, contact Rance Bahr by email at rance_bahr@isd31.net.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
