WRESTLING: Bemidji dominates home tri, 8 Jacks go perfect

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team made light work of Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen in a home triangular on Friday night.

Neither match was in doubt for the Lumberjacks. BHS handled the Spartans 61-15 before ending the night with a 65-6 win over the Sabres.

Gabe Morin (106 pounds), Nick Strand (113), Hunter Heim (113, 120), Noa Halberg (120, 126), Brody Castonguay (132), Dane Jorgensen (152), Seth Newby (160, 170) and Coy Olsen (170, 182) each went 2-0.

Morin, Strand, Newby and Olsen won by fall in each of their matches. Jorgensen picked up two victories by technical fall.

The Bemidji girls wrestling team is in action at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at an invite in Pine Island. The boys are back at BHS on Tuesday, Feb. 7, against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie following the junior varsity match at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 65, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

106: Gabe Morin (BHS) over Jack Hendrickson, Fall 3:00

113: Nick Strand (BHS) over Alex Hendrickson, Fall 0:54

120: Noa Halberg (BHS) over Jack Pesta, Fall 1:37

126: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Julian Morris, Fall 1:32

132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) by forfeit

138: Alex Newby (BHS) over Camden Lund, Fall 1:32

145: Kaden Brooks (SSS) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Dec 7-3

ADVERTISEMENT

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Parker Peichel, TF 16-1 2:14

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Aidan Halvorson, Fall 0:41

170: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Theo Brown, Fall 1:24

182: Spencer Ness (BHS) over Cyrus Post, Dec 6-1

195: Parker Orvik (BHS) over Donovan Lund, Dec 8-2

220: Tom Paquette (BHS) by forfeit

285: Tucker Mugg (SSS) over Jared Donat, Dec 1-0

Bemidji 61, Rocori 15

ADVERTISEMENT

106: Gabe Morin (BHS) over Ronin Vettleson, Fall 3:29

113: Nick Strand (BHS) over Kameron Moscho, Fall 0:42

120: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Renner Haven, TF, 22-5, 4:57

126: Noa Halberg by forfeit

132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) Jack Major, Dec 4-2

138: Ty White (BHS) by forfeit

145: Ricky Wuori Jr. (BHS) by forfeit

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Evan Moscho, TF 18-3 4:44

160: Anthony Brown (RHS) over Jack Solum, Fall 4:23

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Nathon Soldner, Fall 0:18

182: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Christian Rodriguez, Fall 3:19

195: Mason Orth (RHS) over Spencer Ness, Dec 5-0

220: Grady Minnerath (RHS) over Tom Paquette, Fall 2:41

285: Jared Donat (BHS) over Darryn Richardson, Fall 0:59

Bemidji senior Dane Jorgensen wrestles his opponent during a match against Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Hunter Heim wrestles his opponent during a match agaisnt Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji freshman Nick Strand, center, cheers for his teammates after getting his 50th career pin during a match against Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer