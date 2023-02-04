99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep

WRESTLING: Bemidji dominates home tri, 8 Jacks go perfect

The Bemidji High School wrestling team rolled over Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday night at Bemidji High School.

020823.S.BP.BHSBWRE Seth Newby.jpg
Bemidji senior Seth Newby high-fives his teammates after pinning his opponent during a match against Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 09:49 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team made light work of Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen in a home triangular on Friday night.

Neither match was in doubt for the Lumberjacks. BHS handled the Spartans 61-15 before ending the night with a 65-6 win over the Sabres.

Gabe Morin (106 pounds), Nick Strand (113), Hunter Heim (113, 120), Noa Halberg (120, 126), Brody Castonguay (132), Dane Jorgensen (152), Seth Newby (160, 170) and Coy Olsen (170, 182) each went 2-0.

Morin, Strand, Newby and Olsen won by fall in each of their matches. Jorgensen picked up two victories by technical fall.

The Bemidji girls wrestling team is in action at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at an invite in Pine Island. The boys are back at BHS on Tuesday, Feb. 7, against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie following the junior varsity match at 6 p.m.

Bemidji 65, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

106: Gabe Morin (BHS) over Jack Hendrickson, Fall 3:00

113: Nick Strand (BHS) over Alex Hendrickson, Fall 0:54

120: Noa Halberg (BHS) over Jack Pesta, Fall 1:37

126: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Julian Morris, Fall 1:32

132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) by forfeit

138: Alex Newby (BHS) over Camden Lund, Fall 1:32

145: Kaden Brooks (SSS) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Dec 7-3

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Parker Peichel, TF 16-1 2:14

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Aidan Halvorson, Fall 0:41

170: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Theo Brown, Fall 1:24

182: Spencer Ness (BHS) over Cyrus Post, Dec 6-1

195: Parker Orvik (BHS) over Donovan Lund, Dec 8-2

220: Tom Paquette (BHS) by forfeit

285: Tucker Mugg (SSS) over Jared Donat, Dec 1-0

Bemidji 61, Rocori 15

106: Gabe Morin (BHS) over Ronin Vettleson, Fall 3:29

113: Nick Strand (BHS) over Kameron Moscho, Fall 0:42

120: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Renner Haven, TF, 22-5, 4:57

126: Noa Halberg by forfeit

132: Brody Castonguay (BHS) Jack Major, Dec 4-2

138: Ty White (BHS) by forfeit

145: Ricky Wuori Jr. (BHS) by forfeit

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Evan Moscho, TF 18-3 4:44

160: Anthony Brown (RHS) over Jack Solum, Fall 4:23

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Nathon Soldner, Fall 0:18

182: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Christian Rodriguez, Fall 3:19

195: Mason Orth (RHS) over Spencer Ness, Dec 5-0

220: Grady Minnerath (RHS) over Tom Paquette, Fall 2:41

285: Jared Donat (BHS) over Darryn Richardson, Fall 0:59

020823.S.BP.BHSBWRE Dane Jorgensen.jpg
Bemidji senior Dane Jorgensen wrestles his opponent during a match against Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BHSBWRE Hunter Heim.jpg
Bemidji senior Hunter Heim wrestles his opponent during a match agaisnt Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BHSBWRE Nick Strand.jpg
Bemidji freshman Nick Strand, center, cheers for his teammates after getting his 50th career pin during a match against Ricori on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BHSBWRE Brody Castonguay.jpg
Bemidji junior Brody Castonguay’s arm is raised after winning his match against a Ricori opponent on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
