Sports | Prep
News reporting
WRESTLING: Bemidji boys win 42-13, girls win 42-24 to sweep Mora dual

The Bemidji High School wrestling teams swept through Mora on Tuesday night, as both the boys and girls teams picked up dual wins.

BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 03, 2023 11:37 PM
MORA -- The Bemidji High School wrestling teams swept through Mora on Tuesday night, as both the boys and girls teams picked up dual wins.

The Lumberjack boys prevailed 42-13, while the girls won by a 42-24 margin.

For the BHS boys, Gabe Morin (113 pounds), Nick Strand (120) and Dane Jorgensen (160) all defeated ranked opponents in their respective matches.

In the girls bout, Jadyn Kelly (145 pounds) and Kylie Donat (152) posted pins in under 15 seconds to seal the win for Bemidji.

The Lumberjack boys will next compete in a triangular against Alexandria and Brainerd at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Alexandria. Both the boys and girls will then take part in The Clash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5-6, in LaCrosse, Wis.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
