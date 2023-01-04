WRESTLING: Bemidji boys win 42-13, girls win 42-24 to sweep Mora dual

MORA -- The Bemidji High School wrestling teams swept through Mora on Tuesday night, as both the boys and girls teams picked up dual wins.

The Lumberjack boys prevailed 42-13, while the girls won by a 42-24 margin.

For the BHS boys, Gabe Morin (113 pounds), Nick Strand (120) and Dane Jorgensen (160) all defeated ranked opponents in their respective matches.

In the girls bout, Jadyn Kelly (145 pounds) and Kylie Donat (152) posted pins in under 15 seconds to seal the win for Bemidji.

The Lumberjack boys will next compete in a triangular against Alexandria and Brainerd at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Alexandria. Both the boys and girls will then take part in The Clash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5-6, in LaCrosse, Wis.