WRESTLING: Bemidji boys, girls open season with unblemished records

BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School wrestling teams began the year on the right foot Thursday, as the boys team went 3-0 and the girls 1-0 during a season-opening quadrangular in Buffalo.

Over the course of the evening, the BHS boys topped St. Cloud Tech 42-21, Moorhead 39-21 and Buffalo 59-14. The Lumberjack girls also prevailed by a 36-21 margin over Moorhead.

Bemidji had a bevy of perfect wrestlers on the day. Gabe Morin (120 pounds), Nick Strand (126), Hunter Heim (132), Brody Castonguay (138), Coy Olsen (182) and Spencer Ness (195) were all a perfect 3-0 in their matches, while Dane Jorgensen (160) and Seth Newby (170) went 2-0.

BHS is back in action with a quadrangular in Thief River Falls, which kicks off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.