SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WRESTLING: Bemidji boys, girls open season with unblemished records

Over the course of the evening, the BHS boys topped St. Cloud Tech 42-21, Moorhead 39-21 and Buffalo 59-14. The Lumberjack girls also prevailed by a 36-21 margin over Moorhead.

120322.S.BP.BHSWRES Brody Castonguay.jpg
Bemidji junior Brody Castonguay (top) tries to pin his opponent during a quadrangular on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Buffalo.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 11:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School wrestling teams began the year on the right foot Thursday, as the boys team went 3-0 and the girls 1-0 during a season-opening quadrangular in Buffalo.

Over the course of the evening, the BHS boys topped St. Cloud Tech 42-21, Moorhead 39-21 and Buffalo 59-14. The Lumberjack girls also prevailed by a 36-21 margin over Moorhead.

Bemidji had a bevy of perfect wrestlers on the day. Gabe Morin (120 pounds), Nick Strand (126), Hunter Heim (132), Brody Castonguay (138), Coy Olsen (182) and Spencer Ness (195) were all a perfect 3-0 in their matches, while Dane Jorgensen (160) and Seth Newby (170) went 2-0.

BHS is back in action with a quadrangular in Thief River Falls, which kicks off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSWRESTLING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
December 22, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report