TRACK AND FIELD: Several Jacks shine at Section 8-3A True Team

The Bemidji High School track and field teams competed at the Section 8-3A True Team Championships on Tuesday.

BHS_Track web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:21 PM

BRAINERD – A lightning delay, timing mishaps and unfavorable conditions threw a wrench into the Section 8-3A True Team track and field meet at Brainerd High School on Tuesday.

After extended deliberation and reposted results, the Alexandria boys and girls claimed the Section 8-3A True Team Championships spots by thin margins. Even though Bemidji High School didn’t finish at the top of the team standings, individual Lumberjacks recorded top-10 finishes in a loaded field of competitors.

The Bemidji girls took seventh place with a score of 488.5. The boys finished in eighth with a total of 489.5.

Mia Hoffmann won the 1600 and 3200-meter races. She clocked a time of 5:10.68 in the mile and a time of 11:07.35 in the two-mile run. Regan DeWitt finished in fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 5:22.06. She also took fifth in the 800-meter at 2:23.82. Alivia Thompson took second in the 800 at 2:22.12.

The BHS boys distance runners also had a standout day. Will Termont and Carson Maish paced the Jacks in the 1600 and the 3200. Termont took fourth in the mile at 4:34.77 and second in the two-mile run at 9:48.54. Maish trailed Termont in the 3200 by 11 seconds for a third-place finish. He also took eighth place in the 1600 (4:34.83). Brett Kurschner was near the front of the pack in the 3200 in seventh place with a time of 10:17.08.

Quinten Yeung notched two more top-four finishes in field events. He took third in the high jump at 5-10 and fourth in the long jump at 20-03. Braden Luksik also finished 10th in the high jump at 5-06. Alec Newby rounded out the top-10 boys finishers in the field with a seventh-place pole vault (10-06), tying with Jonah Anderson of Buffalo.

Maki-Lynn Westerman recorded a seventh-place triple jump among the girls at 32-03.75. Jadyn Kelly also took seventh in the high jump at 4-08. Chloe Knott tied for seventh place in the pole vault at 8-00.

Bemidji will compete at the Alexandria invite at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Alexandria Area High School.

Girls Team Results 

1-Alexandria 950; 2-Brainerd 942.5; 3-Moorhead 910; 4-Monticello 773; 5-Sartell 639; 6-Buffalo 548.5; 7-Bemidji 488.5; 8-Sauk Rapids-Rice 415.5; 9-St. Cloud Tech 308.

Boys Team Results

1-Alexandria 900; 2-Moorhead 856.5; 3-Monticello 764; 4-Brainerd 724.5; 5-Buffalo 656; 6-St. Cloud Tech 590; 7-Sartell 559.5; 8-Bemidji 489.5; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 442.

